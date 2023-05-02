Menu
SUGA of BTS Performs “Haegeum” on Fallon: Watch

He also faced off against Fallon in a game of Imposter Challenge

Suga of BTS on Fallon
Suga of BTS on Fallon, photo via NBC
May 2, 2023 | 7:33am ET

    BTS’ SUGA stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to promote his newly released solo album, D-DAY, with a spirited performance of “Haegeum.”

    He also joined Jimmy Fallon for a game of Imposter Challenge, where they were each given two things that looked identical, one of which tasted good and the other did not. They ate whichever one was presented to them while trying to convince the audience that they liked the taste.

    Several members of BTS have embarked on solo careers since the group began its hiatus, but SUGA is the first to head out on his own tour. The rapper/producer has concerts coming up in the US and Asia; revisit our recap of a recent gig in New York, then grab tickets to his upcoming here.

    D-DAY marks the final installment in SUGA’s Agust D trilogy, following his two previous mixtapes Agust D (2016) and D-2 (2020). He documented the making of his latest project in the Disney+ film, Road to D-DAY.

    For more BTS-related content, listen to the Stanning BTS podcast, and subscribe to Mary Siroky’s Fan Chant newsletter.

