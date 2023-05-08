Menu
Sum 41 to Break Up Following Final Tour and Album

"We are excited for what the future will bring for each of us ... Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41"

Sum 41 (photo by Ashley Osborn)
May 8, 2023 | 11:56am ET

    Sum 41 have announced that they’re breaking up. The Canadian punk band didn’t cite a specific reason for the split, but did say they’d release a final album and embark on a farewell tour before they call it a day.

    The surprise decision to disband comes at a busy time for Sum 41. They were recently announced as support on The Offspring’s Summer 2023 US tour, which runs from early August through early September (tickets available here), and will also be playing a string of European festivals in June.

    The band released the following statement on their social media pages on Monday (May 8th):

    “Being in Sum 41 since 1996 brought us some of the best moments of our lives. We are forever grateful to our fans both old and new, who have supported us in every way. It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first.

    Sum 41 will be disbanding. We will still be finishing all of our current upcoming tour dates this year, and we’re looking forward to releasing our final album Heaven :x: Hell, along with a final worldwide headlining tour to celebrate. Details will be announced as soon as we have them.

    For now, we look forward to seeing all of you skumfuks on the road and are excited for what the future will bring for each of us. Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41.”

    Sum 41’s farewell headlining outing will likely kick off in the fall, following their run on The Offspring’s tour. As the band mentioned, details on the tour and the album release are coming soon.

    After forming in 1996 in Ajax, Ontario, Sum 41 hit it big with their 2001 full-length debut, All Killer No Filler, featuring the monster hit “Fat Lip,” as well as the singles “In Too Deep” and “Motivation.” Further radio hits have included “Still Waiting,” “The Hell Song,” and “We’re All to Blame,” among others. In total, they’ve released seven albums thus far, the most recent being 2019’s Order in Decline.

    See Sum 41’s breakup announcement in the Instagram post below, followed by Consequence‘s 2019 video interview with frontman Deryck Whibley. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

