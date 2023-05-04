77 Essential Tours to Catch in Summer 2023

Play some word association with the word “summer,” and you’ll undoubtedly land on a few typical expressions: beach, pool, tan, vacation, sunglasses, sleep-away camp in Bridgton, Maine. Okay, that last one may just be me, but there are definitely some things that are inextricably connected with nearly everyone’s mid-year bliss. If you’re a Consequence reader, surely summer means the season of live music, and the tours hitting the road in 2023 are set to continue that grand tradition.

Now, sure, there are all those stacked festival lineups from Bonnaroo to Outside Lands that you can (and should!) check out. But you don’t always have to travel to catch the best bills this summer, not with Alvvays and Alex G hitting the road together; or Weezer out there rocking with Spoon, Future Islands, Modest Mouse, and more; or The All-American Rejects touring for the first time in a decade and bringing along The Get Up Kids, New Found Glory, Motion City Soundtrack, and The Starting Line.

Pop more your thing? Madonna’s coming to town, Jonas Brothers are playing five albums in full every night, and P!NK is swinging through. Looking for something harder? Recent cover stars Metallica are touring behind their latest album, Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper are joining forces, and punk legends X are back. Maybe you lean more classic? How’s a Lionel Richie and Earth, Wind & Fire show sound? Or Tears for Fears, or Sparks?

Advertisement

Point is, there are a lot of concerts to catch this season. Thankfully, many of the can’t-miss shows are part of Live Nation’s Concert Week (May 10th-16th), during which you can get $25 all-in tickets for over 3,800 shows. You can get those here, and check out our full list of essential summer 2023 tours below. Plus, some of the artists on our Essential Spring 2023 Tours are still touring throughout the summer, so make sure to revisit that list, too!

To keep up with all the latest news in live music, check out this page for constant updates.

Live Nation Concert Week

With so many shows this summer, this is the best way to fill up your concert calendar without emptying your wallet. From May 10th-16th, Live Nation is holding its annual Concert Week $25 all-in tickets promo. In addition to the artists listed above, $25 tickets are available for acts like Ben Folds, Boyz II Men, Billy Porter, Danny Elfman, Def Leppard and Mötley Crüe, Dierks Bentley, Fleet Foxes, Goo Goo Dolls, Feist, James Taylor, Kevin Hart, Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra, The Mountain Goats, My Morning Jacket, The National, The Struts, Santana, Train, Wu-Tang Clan and Nas, Zac Brown Band, and hundreds more.

Tickets go on sale May 10th, and are only available through the 16th, so check the full list of events here. Any of the below tours that are part of the Concert Week event will be marked with ($25) next to the artist’s name. — Ben Kaye

Get $25 All-In Tickets Here

Alicia Keys

Advertisement

Alicia Keys is offering the “Keys to the Summer” this year on her tour that kicks off in June. Come for the classic tracks, stay for the incredible piano performance; Alicia Keys really does put on a great show, and audiences on 23 tour dates will have the chance to experience it themselves. — Mary Siroky

Get Alicia Keys Tickets Here