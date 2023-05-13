Superman: Legacy Cast Rumors Include David Corenswet, Nicholas Hoult, Emma Mackey, and Rachel Brosnahan

James Gunn is writing and directing Superman: Legacy as the first film under his tenure as co-head of DC Studios. A new report from The Hollywood Reporter reveals some of the names in consideration to star in the film.

Multiple sources say David Corenswet, who played Pearl’s projectionist lover-turned-victim in Ti West’s 2022 horror film, is a leading candidate to play Superman and will screen test for the role in the coming weeks. Two other actors are said to be contenders for Clark Kent, but their identities have yet to be revealed. The casting for Superman comes after Henry Cavill announced he would no longer play the superhero despite previously confirming his return; the shakeup prompted Gunn to defend his choice not to continue working with Cavill as “best for the story.”

Sex Education star Emma Mackey — who will soon play one of the many Barbies in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming film — is one of the names the studio is considering for Lois Lane. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, and Scream VI’s Samara Weaving are also up for the role, though it’s unclear who has advanced to the screen testing stage of casting. A source says Brosnahan delivered an “outstanding” audition for the role, but at 32, she may be outside the age range the studio is considering for Lane (yikes).

Meanwhile, conflicting reports place Nicholas Hoult — who stars opposite Nic Cage in last month’s Renfield — as either Superman or Lex Luthor, the franchise’s iconic supervillain. His name has been in discussion for weeks, the trade says, with one source noting that “the studio has loved him since Fury Road.”

The report emphasizes that Gunn and DC co-chair Peter Safran are “nowhere near a decision” for the film’s cast. The names offered have merely been tossed around among insiders, and not every actor is expected to screen test. Still, the list allows DC fans to picture what Superman: Legacy could look like while they wait for the film’s July 11th, 2025 release date.

Responding the the report, Gunn said he “would never comment on who is or isn’t AUDITIONING for a role. That’s the actor’s business only & isn’t something I’d make public unless they did it first…For now, only one person has been CAST in Superman: Legacy, and it isn’t any of the regular players in the Superman world.”

A new Superman film is part of Gunn’s efforts to revive and expand the extended DC universe in the same way he helped Marvel explode with Guardians of the Galaxy. Before Gunn sees his vision to fruition, however, Warner Bros. will close out its previous era of DC Films with The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year.