Sylvan Esso Unveil Live at Electric Lady EP: Stream

Featuring a cover of Low's "Will the Night"

Sylvan Esso, photo by Graham Tolbert
May 24, 2023 | 8:31am ET

    Sylvan Esso have issued a new EP in which they perform songs from their latest record, No Rules Sandy, Live at Electric Lady, and cover a song by Low.

    Amelia Meath and Nick Sanborn were joined by several accomplished musicians for their Electric Lady session, including Jenn Wasner (Bon Iver, Flock of Dimes, Wye Oak), TJ Maiani (Neneh Cherry, Weyes Blood), Joe Westerlund (Megafaun, Califone), and Mason Stoops. What’s more, the EP features strings by the Attaca Quartet, arranged by Gabriel Kahane.

    In addition to five renditions of cuts from No Rules Sandy, Live at Electric Lady features a cover of Low’s “Will the Night,” recorded as a tribute to late drummer Mimi Parker.

    “Both Amelia and I are huge fans of Low and were so sad to hear about Mimi passing,” Sanborn explained in a statement. “I can still remember hearing The Curtain Hits the Cast for the first time as a teenager and being immediately struck by ‘Anon’ — they were haunting and visceral in a way I hadn’t ever heard before, and I’m still listening to them all these years later. So this past January, when we were putting the setlist together for the Electric Lady session, I knew we were going to have the Attacca Quartet joining us and immediately thought of covering ‘Will The Night’ as a tribute to Mimi. It’s one of my all time favorites of their songs, beautiful and simple and timeless, a light in the darkness.”

    Video footage of Sylvan Esso recording their “Will the Night” cover is available to watch below. Clips from the rest of the session will drop Friday, May 26th.

    Sylvan Esso have tour dates scattered across North America slated for the rest of the year. Grab tickets to a show via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed via StubHub’s FanProtect Program.

    Live at Electric Lady Artwork:

    sylvan esso live at electric lady ep artwork

    Live at Electric Lady Tracklist:
    01. Coming Back to You
    02. Didn’t Care
    03. How Did You Know
    04. Look At Me
    05. Your Reality
    06. Will the Night 

