Tame Impala are belatedly celebrating the 10-year anniversary of their sophomore album, Lonerism, with a new box set out now.

Featuring unreleased demo sessions and songs, the 3xLP box set comes with a 24-page booklet. There’s also new artwork designed by Erin Knutson and Immanuel Yang, with additional photography by Matt Sav and Kevin Parker himself. Below, you can stream unreleased demos called “Retina Show” and “Sidetracked Soundtrack.”

In an Instagram post marking the album’s proper anniversary in October 2022, Parker wrote that it’s “difficult to sum up what the album means to me at this point. It was a pretty special time for me making the music. In a way it’s when I truly discovered myself as an artist. Coming off the back of Innerspeaker I had this new sense of purpose… calling… whatever you want to call it. I had finally given myself permission to let music take over my being completely… to become totally immersed in my own world of recording music. So I had this new sense of creative freedom. I felt free to be ambitious, weird, pop, experimental, whatever, and didn’t feel judged because I was finally just doing it for myself and believed in myself.”

Tame Impala’s last album was 2020’s The Slow Rush, which was expanded with a deluxe box set containing B-sides & rarities released in February 2022. Last year, the band contributed to the soundtracks for Minions: The Rise of Gru and Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis. Tame Impala were also featured on Gorillaz’s “New Gold,” which they performed at the band’s LA concert last September, and they teamed up with Thundercat on “No More Lies.”

Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Artwork:

Lonerism 10 Year Anniversary Box Set Tracklist:

Side A

Be Above It

Endors Toi

Apocalypse Dreams

Side B

Mind Mischief

Music to Walk Home By

Why Won’t They Talk to Me?

Side C

Feels Like We Only Go Backwards

Keep on Lying

Elephant

Side D

She Just Won’t Believe Me

Nothing That Has Happened So Far Has Been Anything We Could Control

Sun’s Coming Up

Side E

Retina Show (Unreleased Demo)

Sidetracked Soundtrack (Unreleased Demo)

Side F

Assorted Sketches, 2010-2012