Taylor Lautner Is “Praying” for John Mayer as Taylor Swift Preps Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)

"I think it's a great album. Yeah, I feel safe."

Taylor Lautner on TODAY (NBC), Taylor Swift (photo by Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty), and John Mayer (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty)
May 17, 2023 | 10:54am ET

    Swifties certainly didn’t go easy on Jake Gyllenhaal after Taylor Swift released Red (Taylor’s Version), and with a re-release of Speak Now on the horizon, the pop star’s former beaus of the era are likely bracing themselves for more re-hashed drama. In a new interview with TodayTaylor Lautner — widely believed to be the subject of the Speak Now track “Back to December” — said he’s “praying” for John Mayer, whom Swift also dated around the same time.

    “I think it’s a great album,” Lautner said of the 2010 Speak Now. “Yeah, I feel safe… Praying for John.”

    “Back to December” is a breakup ballad, but Swift focuses more on her own regrets in the relationship and reminisces fondly on her ex-partner’s demeanor; fans have theorized that the lyrics “You held me in your arms that September night/ The first time you ever saw me cry” are about Lautner comforting Swift after Kanye West infamously interrupted her speech onstage at the 2009 VMAs. So, yeah, the song makes him look like a pretty good guy.

    And although the Twilight star didn’t specify which “John” he was referring to, Mayer is pretty much confirmed to be the inspiration behind Speak Now highlight “Dear John”: “Don’t you think 19’s too young/ To be played by your dark, twisted games?” Swift sings, all but explicitly referring to the couple’s eyebrow-raising 13-year age gap. Lautner even drove the point home in a video shared to TikTok, assuming a prayer position as “Dear John” plays.

    Mayer has also lamented about the name-dropping tune, telling Rolling Stone in 2012: “I was really caught off-guard, and it really humiliated me at a time when I’d already been dressed down. I mean, how would you feel if, at the lowest you’ve ever been, someone kicked you even lower?”

    Might Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) include a 10-minute version of “Dear John?” We’ll find out when the album drops July 7th. You can find last-minute tickets to Swift’s upcoming “Eras Tour” dates at StubHub; meanwhile, Mayer is also in the midst of a solo tour, and you can find tickets to see him at StubHub too. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Taylor Lautner Is "Praying" for John Mayer as Taylor Swift Preps Speak Now (Taylor's Version)

