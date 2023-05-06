Taylor Swift Confirms Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at Nashville Show

Taylor Swift brought “The Eras Tour” to Nashville on Friday night for the first of three hometown concerts at Nissan Stadium. From the very onset of the show, she promised fans an extra special night: “I’m not gonna lie to you, we have some cool stuff that’s going to happen tonight… I’m not wearing sleeves but I have some tricks up them,” Swift teased.

She wasn’t lying. Among the surprises: Swift confirmed the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will arrive on July 7th. The newly re-recorded version of her 2010 album follows 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version). Pre-orders are now ongoing.

What’s more, Phoebe Bridgers, who opened the show, joined Swift for the live debut of their Taylor’s Version collaboration, “Nothing New.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Earlier in the evening, Bridgers staged her own surprise, bringing out boygenius for “Not Strong Enough.” Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus then stuck around to provide backing vocals on “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End.”

After visiting Nashville, Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will make its way to Philadelphia next weekend. You can find last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates here.

“If you could direct your attention to THAT screen back there.” – Taylor announcing Speak Now Taylor’s Version is available July 7th during the first night in Nashville! #TSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/QF52KEmQd2 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) May 6, 2023

Taylor Swift and Phoebe Bridgers performed "Nothing New (Taylor's Version)" live for the first time in Nashville this evening.pic.twitter.com/K5x5bM4f8w Advertisement — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 6, 2023

🎥 | Taylor and Phoebe performing 'Nothing New' tonight! pic.twitter.com/FDuP79QMdV — PHOEBE BRIDGERS UPDATES (@ThePhoebeRoom) May 6, 2023

boygenius is a surprise opener at Taylor Swift’s Nashville show tonight. pic.twitter.com/KkKa89HQ0N — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 6, 2023