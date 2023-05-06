Menu
Taylor Swift Confirms Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) at Nashville Show

Swift also performed ""Nothing New" with Phoebe Bridgers

Speak Now (Taylor's Version)
Photo via Twitter
May 6, 2023 | 12:08am ET

    Taylor Swift brought “The Eras Tour” to Nashville on Friday night for the first of three hometown concerts at Nissan Stadium. From the very onset of the show, she promised fans an extra special night: “I’m not gonna lie to you, we have some cool stuff that’s going to happen tonight… I’m not wearing sleeves but I have some tricks up them,” Swift teased.

    She wasn’t lying. Among the surprises: Swift confirmed the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will arrive on July 7th. The newly re-recorded version of her 2010 album follows 2021’s Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Red (Taylor’s Version)Pre-orders are now ongoing.

    What’s more, Phoebe Bridgers, who opened the show, joined Swift for the live debut of their Taylor’s Version collaboration, “Nothing New.”

    Earlier in the evening, Bridgers staged her own surprise, bringing out boygenius for “Not Strong Enough.” Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus then stuck around to provide backing vocals on “Graceland Too” and “I Know the End.”

    After visiting Nashville, Swift’s “The Eras Tour” will make its way to Philadelphia next weekend. You can find last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates here.

