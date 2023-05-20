Taylor Swift Fan Becomes Security Guard to Get Into “The Eras Tour”

Securing tickets to see Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” was an infamously treacherous process, but one fan came up with an inventive strategy to ensure he’d witness the show: he applied to work as a security guard at his local gig.

Nashville resident Davis Perrigo is as an accountant by day, but after failing to get Taylor Swift tickets, he applied to join the security team at the local Nissan Stadium. When he got the job, he had a better view of the star than almost any seats money could buy. “Friday night I was next to the stage, and then Saturday night, I had almost a better view,” he told local News Channel 5.

Perrigo’s enthusiasm quickly caught the attention of other Swifties, who posted videos of him singing along to every word — a notable difference from the gruff expressions security guards usually display while on the job. Even the pop star’s team took notice.

Advertisement

Related Video

“I actually got reprimanded by Taylor’s security, saying that I was going too hard and I needed to take it down a notch,” Perrigo said.

Of course, this wholesome security guard anecdote came just days before a different crew member faced the wrath of Swift — this time, for apparently being too focused on the job and reprimanding a fan Swift insisted didn’t do anything.

“The Eras Tour” continues through the summer with upcoming stops in East Rutherford, New Jersey, Chicago, Detroit, and more. You can find last-minute tickets here.