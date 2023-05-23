Taylor Swift Fan Sells Jarred Rain Water from Foxborough Show for $250 Apiece

Tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” weren’t exactly cheap, but one Massachusetts fan had an idea to earn some of their money back. A Facebook Marketplace posting appears to have been advertising small containers filled with the rain water that pummeled Swift’s show at the Gillette Stadium last Saturday, for the low-low price of $250 a pop.

It’s unclear exactly how many batches this entrepreneurial Swiftie was selling — it looks like the Facebook Marketplace posting has since been taken down — but, as Page Six points out, the jars that held the holy water were obtained from a local weed dispensary called Happy Valley. So, it looks like there’s definitely some stoner-Swiftie crossover that Swift’s team needs to take into consideration for marketing future merchandise.

While some people were quick to dismiss the gimmick, others played into its hilarity: “Parking lot or stadium rain?” one Instagram user asked, perhaps referencing the sea of bodies outside her Philadelphia show earlier this month. Another commenter took it a step further: “Floor seats rain or balcony rain?”

To paraphrase a 1989 highlight: Rain definitely came pouring down when we were drowning. See a photo of the jarred rain water below.

Saturday wasn’t the only show on the “Eras Tour” that had fans waiting in the rain outside ’til Swift came out; her third and final Nashville show faced a four-hour delay due to downpour, which didn’t let up the entire 45-song set. In more recent Swiftie antics, one fan successfully applied to work as a stadium security guard, just to catch one of her shows. Check for last-minute tickets to her remaining shows here.