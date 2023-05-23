Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Fan Sells Jarred Rain Water from Foxborough Show for $250 Apiece

The jars came from a local weed dispensary

Advertisement
taylor swift rain water swiftie wtf funny pop music news
Taylor Swift, photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
Follow
May 23, 2023 | 12:40pm ET

    Tickets to Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” weren’t exactly cheap, but one Massachusetts fan had an idea to earn some of their money back. A Facebook Marketplace posting appears to have been advertising small containers filled with the rain water that pummeled Swift’s show at the Gillette Stadium last Saturday, for the low-low price of $250 a pop.

    It’s unclear exactly how many batches this entrepreneurial Swiftie was selling — it looks like the Facebook Marketplace posting has since been taken down — but, as Page Six points out, the jars that held the holy water were obtained from a local weed dispensary called Happy Valley. So, it looks like there’s definitely some stoner-Swiftie crossover that Swift’s team needs to take into consideration for marketing future merchandise.

    While some people were quick to dismiss the gimmick, others played into its hilarity: “Parking lot or stadium rain?” one Instagram user asked, perhaps referencing the sea of bodies outside her Philadelphia show earlier this month. Another commenter took it a step further: “Floor seats rain or balcony rain?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    To paraphrase a 1989 highlight: Rain definitely came pouring down when we were drowning. See a photo of the jarred rain water below.

    Saturday wasn’t the only show on the “Eras Tour” that had fans waiting in the rain outside ’til Swift came out; her third and final Nashville show faced a four-hour delay due to downpour, which didn’t let up the entire 45-song set. In more recent Swiftie antics, one fan successfully applied to work as a stadium security guard, just to catch one of her shows. Check for last-minute tickets to her remaining shows here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

justin hawkins on john frusciante

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins Thinks John Frusciante Is "Overrated," Calls His Guitar Playing "Child-Like"

May 23, 2023

Balance Sheet Annie Blackman income expenses net worth new song single

Balance Sheet: Annie Blackman Breaks Down Income and Expenses from SXSW 2023

May 23, 2023

Tool's Maynard James Keenan explains drag outfit

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Insists Drag Outfit "Had Nothing to Do with Florida"

May 23, 2023

joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

May 23, 2023

going there with loren gray wellness mental health depression podcast

Going There with Loren Gray: Accepting All the Different Parts of Ourselves

May 23, 2023

gogol bordello jello biafra ukraine charity single united strike back

Gogol Bordello and Jello Biafra Lead Ukraine Charity Single "United Strike Back": Stream

May 23, 2023

Metal Church drummer Kirk Arrington dies

Kirk Arrington, Longtime Metal Church Drummer, Dead at 61

May 23, 2023

cruel world 2023 iggy pop Siouxsie billy idol review recap photo gallery

Cruel World Festival Spins Through Cruel Weather with Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, and More: Recap & Photos

May 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Fan Sells Jarred Rain Water from Foxborough Show for $250 Apiece

Menu Shop Search Newsletter