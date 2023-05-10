Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Fans Made a Random Book a Bestseller Thinking It Was Her Memoir

"4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023" is currently the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon Books

Advertisement
taylor swift bestseller memoir swifties book news pop music
Taylor Swift, photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Follow
May 10, 2023 | 1:22pm ET

    Taylor Swift is many things — a singer-songwriter, an actor, a filmmaker, even an honorary mayor — but she is not yet a published author. And yet, Swifties turned an anonymous book into a bestseller this week by pre-ordering the absolute shit out of it in mere speculation that it would be the pop star’s literary debut.

    As Variety points out, publishing imprint Flatiron previously announced that a yet-to-be-revealed celebrity would be releasing a book in July that’s promised to be a “blockbuster.” Hardcovers are currently available to pre-order for $45 — pennies to devoted completist Swift fans. Despite its unglamorous placeholder title 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023, it’s currently the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon’s book section and in Barnes & Noble’s “Coming Soon” section.

    It’s not clear what, exactly, sparked rumors of Swift publishing a memoir, but leave it to Swifties to find hints in the fine print regardless: Apparently, the mystery book is 544 pages, and those digits added together equals 13, Swift’s notorious lucky number. Its release date is also set for July 9th, which is not an insignificant date in Swiftland: “That July 9th, the beat of your heart,” goes a line on her 2010 song “Last Kiss.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    But alas, Flatiron insists that these “Easter eggs” are only coincidences. If you’re hungry for some reading material, however, some other musician memoirs coming down the pipeline include: Mark Hoppus, Thurston Moore, Black Thought, and, of course, Britney Spears.

    Swift did just confirm that she would be releasing something this July: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). She’s currently in the midst of her massive “Eras Tour,” and you can check for tickets to all of her upcoming dates at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé Kicks Off "Renaissance World Tour" in Stockholm: Video + Setlist

May 10, 2023

Karl Jenkins Meghan Markle jewel thief King Charles III coronation soft machine

Karl Jenkins Confirms That He Is Not Meghan Markle in a Disguise

May 10, 2023

the agonist break up

The Agonist Have Broken Up: "This Is the Conclusion That Makes the Most Sense"

May 10, 2023

Arlo Parks Phoebe Bridgers Pegasus

Arlo Parks Shares New Single "Pegasus" with Phoebe Bridgers: Stream

May 10, 2023

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour": How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

May 10, 2023

Les Claypool's Fearless Flying Frog Brigade tour podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Les Claypool on Covering Tool and Pink Floyd, Upcoming Albums with Delirium and Billy Strings

May 10, 2023

le sserafim unforgiven

Fan Chant: LE SSERAFIM on Pop Culture Villains and First Studio Album UNFORGIVEN

May 10, 2023

Fishbone new EP 2023

Fishbone Announce New EP, Share "Estranged Fruit" Featuring NOFX: Stream

May 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Fans Made a Random Book a Bestseller Thinking It Was Her Memoir

Menu Shop Search Newsletter