Taylor Swift is many things — a singer-songwriter, an actor, a filmmaker, even an honorary mayor — but she is not yet a published author. And yet, Swifties turned an anonymous book into a bestseller this week by pre-ordering the absolute shit out of it in mere speculation that it would be the pop star’s literary debut.

As Variety points out, publishing imprint Flatiron previously announced that a yet-to-be-revealed celebrity would be releasing a book in July that’s promised to be a “blockbuster.” Hardcovers are currently available to pre-order for $45 — pennies to devoted completist Swift fans. Despite its unglamorous placeholder title 4C Untitled Flatiron Nonfiction Summer 2023, it’s currently the No. 1 bestseller on Amazon’s book section and in Barnes & Noble’s “Coming Soon” section.

It’s not clear what, exactly, sparked rumors of Swift publishing a memoir, but leave it to Swifties to find hints in the fine print regardless: Apparently, the mystery book is 544 pages, and those digits added together equals 13, Swift’s notorious lucky number. Its release date is also set for July 9th, which is not an insignificant date in Swiftland: “That July 9th, the beat of your heart,” goes a line on her 2010 song “Last Kiss.”

But alas, Flatiron insists that these “Easter eggs” are only coincidences. If you’re hungry for some reading material, however, some other musician memoirs coming down the pipeline include: Mark Hoppus, Thurston Moore, Black Thought, and, of course, Britney Spears.

Swift did just confirm that she would be releasing something this July: Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). She’s currently in the midst of her massive “Eras Tour,” and you can check for tickets to all of her upcoming dates at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.