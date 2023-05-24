Menu
Taylor Swift Announces Ice Spice Collab, New Version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey

The two tracks appear on the newly-announced deluxe edition of Midnights

Taylor Swift and Ice Spice, photo via Twitter
May 24, 2023 | 1:11pm ET

    Taylor Swift has announced that she’ll be releasing a remix of her Midnights track “Karma” featuring Ice Spice, as well as an updated version of “Snow on the Beach” with even more guest vocals from Lana Del Rey. The two tracks are both out Friday, May 26th at Midnight ET, as part of a newly announced deluxe edition of Midnights.

    “Um. SO much to tell you,” Swift wrote on social media. “I’m a massive fan of this brilliant artist and after getting to know her I can confirm: she is THE ONE to watch. So delighted to say that Karma Featuring the incredible @icespicee_ will be out TOMORROW night at MIDNIGHT ET as a part of the new Midnights (Til Dawn Edition)!

    “In addition to Karma Ft Ice Spice… You asked for it, we listened: Lana and I went back into the studio specifically to record more Lana on Snow on the Beach.”

    Additionally, Swift shared that attendees at her East Rutherford, New Jersey show will have exclusive on-site access to a CD version of Midnights, which includes an unreleased vault track called “You’re Losing Me.”

    Pre-orders for the deluxe version of Midnights — officially titled The Til Dawn Edition — are ongoing. Grab last-minute tickets to Swift’s remaining “Eras Tour” shows here.

