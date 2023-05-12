Taylor Swift Dating Rumor Propels The 1975’s Streaming Numbers

In early May, reports surfaced that Taylor Swift had moved on to dating the insufferable lead vocalist of The 1975, Matty Healy, after splitting from her longtime boyfriend Joe Alwyn. Apparently, the rumors inspired Swifties to check out his band’s music, resulting in a significant bump in streams.

According to Billboard, streams of The 1975’s catalog increased 14% between May 3rd and this past Thursday. It’s worth noting that Healy joined his pal Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set on Swift’s “The Eras Tour” (grab tickets here) on Saturday, May 6th in Nashville, Tennessee, so Pharbz could have influenced the increase as well.

Regardless, The 1975’s catalog will likely experience even bigger gains next week. On Thursday, May 11th, Swift and Healy were spotted kissing while on a date at Casa Cipriani in New York City. The supposed coupling comes after they briefly dated in 2014 and collaborated on a song for Swift’s latest album, Midnights, that “never came out.”

Advertisement

The 1975 are headed out on the European festival circuit this summer, where you may catch Healy munching on raw meat, making out with fans, or getting a tattoo on stage. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

As for Swift, “The Eras Tour” runs through August. Read our recap of the Las Vegas stops and see every surprise song she’s played on the tour thus far. Grab tickets to all of the upcoming dates here.