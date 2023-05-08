Menu
Taylor Swift Plays Rain-Soaked Show in Nashville

Following a four-hour delay, Swift delivered a 45-song performance than ran until 1:30 in the morning

Taylor Swift performs in the rain in Nashville
Taylor Swift, photo by John Shearer/TAS23/Getty Images
May 8, 2023 | 8:39am ET

    Taylor Swift had an eventful return to Nashville this weekend. Over the course of a three-night stand at Nissan Stadium, Swift surprised fans by announcing Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), and teamed up with Phoebe Bridgers for the live debut of “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version). Speaking of Bridgers, her supergroup boygenius made a surprise appearance during her opening sets for Swift, as did The 1975’s Matty Healy. Healy also stuck around to watch Swift’s headlining set, fueling rumors that the two are actually dating. And that was just the first two nights.

    Swift’s third and final show in Nashville was delayed by four hours due to storms. As a result, Bridgers’ opening set was scrapped, and Swift herself didn’t take the stage until after 10:00 p.m. local time. The singer nonetheless persevered, staging her full “Eras Tour” production in all its 45-song, rain-soaked glory.

    “There is one element on a stadium tour that you absolutely can’t plan on, and that’s the weather,” Swift said shortly after taking the stage. Later, through raindrops, she proudly declared that it was “officially a rain show.”

    The setlist included a few special moments, including another performance of “Nothing New” with Bridgers. For the surprise songs portion of the evening, Swift welcomed Aaron Dessner for the live debut of “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” from Midnights, and offered another preview of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) by performing “Mine.”

    See photos and fan-captured video footage of Swift’s rain show below. “The Eras Tour” next descends on Philadelphia for a three-night stand at Lincoln Financial Field over Mother’s Day Weekend. Tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates can be found here.

    Taylor Swift – “The Eras Tour” in Nashville, Night Three (Click to Expand Gallery)

