New Jersey Governor Declares Taylor “Swift” Ham, Egg, and Cheese as Official State Sandwich

Taking sides in the Taylor ham vs. pork roll debate in the process

taylor swift new jersey official state sandwich taylor swift ham egg cheese
Taylor Swift, photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
May 25, 2023 | 5:58pm ET

    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has (wrongly) taken sides in the Taylor ham vs. pork roll debate. As the latest government official to roll out the red carpet for Taylor Swift, he named the official state sandwich after the pop star. The proclamation comes ahead of Swift’s “The Eras Tour” (grab tickets here) arriving at MetLife Stadium over Memorial Day weekend.

    “In New Jersey, we have a reputation for a great war between Taylor ham and pork roll,” Murphy said in a video posted to Twitter. “Usually, we let you call it what you want, but since we have a superstar coming to town we know all too well, we should commemorate the occasion. So today, we are declaring the official state sandwich of New Jersey a Taylor Swift ham, egg, and cheese.”

    He continued, “Welcome to New Jersey, Taylor! We’ve been waiting for you, and it would have been a cruel summer without you.”

    Earlier on the tour, Glendale, Arizona temporarily adopted the name Swift City before the artist was named honorary mayor of Tampa.

    Swift will play MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey from May 26th through 28th as part of her “Eras Tour,” during which she has played different surprise songs at each show. Grab last-minute tickets to her remaining dates here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

