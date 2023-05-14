Thousands of Swifties Amass Outside of Stadium During Taylor Swift’s Shows in Philadelphia

Taylor Swift would have had to play over 900 stadium shows to meet the ticket demand for her “Eras Tour,” which led to the surreal scene outside of Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field this weekend.

The stadium itself has an estimated concert capacity of just under 70,000, and Swift is playing three concerts at the venue over the course of the weekend. Even so, thousands of Swifties who were shut out of tickets still turned out and took in her shows from outside of the stadium, singing and dancing along for the duration of her three-hour performance.

“Beatlesmania reincarnated as Swiftmania,” one Twitter user said in response to the scene outside of the Linc. “If all the Swifties ever mobilized they could overthrow the whole country,” another person quipped. See the footage for yourself below.

Following Sunday night’s finale in Philadelphia, Swift’s “The Eras Tour” next heads to Foxborough, MA for three nights at Gillette Stadium. Tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates can be found here.

The scene outside of Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia during Taylor Swift’s concert. pic.twitter.com/P1Lde3DDfk — CONSEQUENCE (@consequence) May 14, 2023

📲| People have gathered outside the stadium pic.twitter.com/VZhNr7xdwK — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) May 14, 2023

🏟️| More of the crowd OUTSIDE of the stadium #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/fLAYtavKgr — Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️💜 (@swifferupdates) May 14, 2023