Taylor Swift Calls Out Security Guard During Philadelphia Show

As thousands of Swifties enjoyed night two of Taylor Swift’s return to Philadelphia from outside of Lincoln Financial Field, inside of the venue there was a bit of drama.

During her performance of “Bad Blood,” Swift rebuked a security guard who apparently crossed the line in their interaction with fans. “She’s fine,” Swift informed the guard in between lyrics of the song. “She wasn’t doing anything.” “Hey, stop!” she then repeatedly yelled. See fan-captured footage below.

According to one fan who was allegedly part of the altercation, the security guard “put [sic] their hands on us to physically push us off of the barricade instead of just telling us to move.” Another fan claimed some fans were” getting close to the barricade to take pictures and the security guard went after them. The security guard was taken away.”

Following Sunday night’s finale in Philadelphia, Swift’s “The Eras Tour” next heads to Foxborough, MA for three nights at Gillette Stadium. Tickets to all of her upcoming tour dates can be found here.

📹 | Front row video of Taylor Swift defending a fan tonight against a security guard #PhillyTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/80TOhZXohC — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) May 14, 2023