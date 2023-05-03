Menu
Ted Lasso’s Brendan Hunt on Coach Beard, Happiness, and Piggy Stardust

The actor ponders a spinoff and how they choose the music for the hit show

Brendan Hunt ted lasso podcast interview Kyle Meredith
Kyle Meredith with Brendan Hunt (Apple TV+)
Consequence Staff
May 3, 2023 | 12:59pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Brendan Hunt sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about season 3 of Ted Lasso, now airing on Apple TV+.

    The co-creator and Coach Beard actor takes us into the pivotal Amsterdam episode, known as “Sunflowers,” which found Beard off on an unseen excursion only to return dressed like David Bowie with a pig nose (Piggy Stardust). He also lets us know if a secret script of that adventure could exist, as well as if he could ever see himself playing this character outside of the main series.

    “There are many ways you could go in this hypothetical spinoff world,” Hunt explains. “But Beard is the only character who is truly defined by his proximity to another character. So, I’m not sure that that would make sense, as much as that pains me financially to say.”

    Hunt also discusses how the coach is slowly getting closer to his real self’s personality traits, what happiness means in the show, and how they select music for the soundtrack.

    Listen to Brendan Hunt talk Ted Lasso and more in the new episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.

