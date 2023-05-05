Ted Nugent Concert in Alabama Canceled Following Backlash Over His Political Views

Ted Nugent recently announced a farewell tour, but one of the dates has already been nixed. His July 18th gig at Avondale Brewing Co. in Birmingham, Alabama, was just canceled after the venue got flooded with backlash over the veteran rocker’s extreme political views.

According to AL.com, the Avondale Brewing Co. Facebook and Instagram posts announcing the show were met with more than 1,000 comments, most of which lambasted the venue’s decision to book the controversial musician.

“Lose this show or lose my business,” wrote one person, while another chimed in, “I will never spend another dollar in your establishment. Grotesque that you would book such trash. Do better.”

On Thursday (May 4th), Avondale Brewing Co. announced the show was canceled, issuing the following statement: “We have heard the concerns of the Avondale community, which is so important to us, and in conjunction with our partners, have taken the necessary steps to to cancel the Ted Nugent concert scheduled for July 18.”

Nugent has been known express extreme right-wing and pro-gun views, even belittling the survivors of the Parkland school shooting, and urging Trump supporters to go “berserk on the skulls of Democrats.” He also called Black Lives Matter a “terrorist organization,” and recently spoke out against the transgender community.

In promoting his “Adios Mofo” farewell tour, Nugent explained his reason for retiring from the road: “I’m not going on tour anymore because hotels are jail. A hotel room is jail for me. My dogs won’t allow me to not spend a day with them, so [my dogs] will go on the road with me this year. But the logistics are just too complicated when you have dogs and grandkids and kids and so many other things.”

As of now, the Motor City Madman has about six weeks worth of US dates booked for July and August.