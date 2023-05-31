The mutants are unleashed in the official trailer for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem. Coming from “permanent teenager” Seth Rogen, the animated adventure pits our favorite heroes in a half-shell against a new group of mutated animals, led by Ice Cube’s Superfly.

As the new preview reveals, the young Turtles are feeling like outcasts, made to stay hidden inside their sewer lair at the behest of their father, Master Splinter (the legendary Jackie Chan). When their new human friend, April O’Neil (Ayo Edebiri), tells them about the crimewave being carried out by Superfly and his crew, the Turtles see a chance to gain favor from the humans by saving the day.

But Superfly doesn’t want the Turtles to stop him — he wants them to join him. He’s leading a group of mutants (Rogen’s Bebop, John Cena’s Rocksteady, Paul Rudd’s Mondo Gecko, Post Malone’s Ray Fillet, Giancarlo Esposito’s Baxter Stockman, Rose Byrne’s Leatherhead, and Hannibal Buress’ Genghis Frog) on a mission to take over the world.

Advertisement

Related Video

In addition to a snippet of Rudd’s Gecko voice, we get to hear Ice Cube drop a line made famous by another frozen rapper, Ice-T: “Six in the morning, police at my door,” he says as he bursts into the Turtle Van.

Check out the new trailer below, and catch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem when it hits theaters on August 2nd. As was recently announced, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will be providing the score for the film.