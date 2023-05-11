Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Tenacious D Unleash “Video Games,” First New Original Song in Five Years: Stream

Jack Black and Kyle Gass go a little bit country with their ode to gaming

Advertisement
Tenacious D new song Video Games
Tenacious D, photo by Travis Shinn
May 11, 2023 | 12:44pm ET

    Tenacious D are back with their first original new song in five years. The comedic duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass have unveiled the tune “Video Games,” a country-leaning ode to gaming.

    “It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind… But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys,” stated Tenacious D in a press release. “In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art!

    The duo continued, “It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world…Tenacious D!!!”

    Advertisement

    The banjo-powered song clocks in at just over a minute long, and is accompanied by an animated video from the creative team of Oney Plays, featuring co-directors Adam Paloian (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Chris “Oney” O’Neill  (YouTube’s “Oney Plays”).

    The clip depicts Black and Gass as various video-game characters. Unfortunately, Gass keeps meeting his demise throughout the video, including one scene that’s especially painful.

    “I have only been to two concerts in my life, and they were both Tenacious D shows,” said O’Neill. “It’s a real honor to work with Jack and Kyle, although I do feel bad about shooting Kyle’s penis off via animation.”

    Advertisement

    Paloian added, “It was fun throwing Jack and Kyle’s characters into different video game worlds; we tried to make use of every shot by cramming in gags and references to classic games from our childhood.”

    Tenacious D
     Editor's Pick
    Tenacious D on Bob Odenkirk & David Cross, Marv Albert, and a Potential Pick of Destiny Sequel

    The new song comes in the midst of Tenacious D’s brief spring US tour, which wraps up with gigs tonight (May 11th) in New Orleans and Saturday (May 13th) in St. Augustine, Florida. The duo will then hit the road for a run of European festivals in June. Tickets to their upcoming shows are available here.

    The Tenacious D tune also follows Jack Black’s solo single “Peaches.” The ballad from The Super Mario Bros. Movie recently cracked the Billboard Hot 100 after going viral on YouTube and other streaming services.

    Advertisement

    Watch the video for Tenacious D’s “Video Games” below, followed by our 2021 video interview with the band.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

The Drums "Plastic Envelope" "Protect Him Always" 2023 tour dates

The Drums Drop Two New Singles "Plastic Envelope" and "Protect Him Always": Stream

May 11, 2023

janelle monae age of pleasure new album lipstick lover song video stream

Janelle Monáe Announces New Album The Age of Pleasure, Shares "Lipstick Lover": Stream

May 11, 2023

dolly parton world on fire new single artwork country rockstar music news single stream listen

Dolly Parton Unleashes Scorching New Single "World on Fire": Stream

May 11, 2023

joni mitchell newport folk festival live album at newport

Joni Mitchell Announces Newport Folk Festival Live Album

May 11, 2023

killer mike michael artwork tracklist motherless new song video stream

Killer Mike Details New Album MICHAEL, Shares "Motherless": Stream

May 11, 2023

the pretenders relentless let the sun come in new album single pre order chrissie hydne alternative rock music news stream listen

The Pretenders Announce New Album Relentless, Share "Let the Sun Come In": Stream

May 11, 2023

Sevendust by Chuck Brueckmann

Sevendust Unveil New Single "Everything" From Upcoming Album Truth Killer: Stream

May 11, 2023

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Album In Times New Roman..., Share "Emotion Sickness": Stream

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Tenacious D Unleash "Video Games," First New Original Song in Five Years: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter