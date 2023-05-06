The Beaches Announce New Album Blame My Ex, Name Him on Single “Blame Brett”: Stream

Canadian rockers The Beaches have readied their second proper studio album, Blame My Ex. The record arrives September 15th via Island Records, but with lead single “Blame Brett,” out now, you already know who to blame for Jordan Miller’s problems.

“Blame Brett” allows The Beaches’ singer-bassist to explain that her newfound commitment issues are the result of a broken heart. “I’m sorry in advance/ I’m only gonna treat you bad/ I’m probably gonna let you down/ I’m probably gonna sleep around,” she sings, over vibrant guitar. “But don’t blame me, blame Brett/ Blame my ex, blame my ex, blame my ex.”

The single has “a little bit of a misleading title,” Miller said in a statement. “It’s not really about my relationship. It’s about feeling vulnerable and afraid to open your heart to someone new. I’m basically talking to my future partners, explaining that I can only offer something casual while my heart heals — a song for all the hot messes out there.” Listen to the track below.

Pre-orders for Blame My Ex are ongoing. The LP follows The Beaches’ 2017 debut Late Show. Since then, they’ve released the EPs The Professional and Future Lovers, which they combined into a full-length last year with Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album).

The Beaches just kicked off a North American tour that continues throughout the summer. See their full list of upcoming shows below and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

The Beaches 2023 Tour Dates:

05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge

05/11 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room

05/12 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues

05/13 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins

05/26 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival

06/23 — St. John’s (NFLD), CA @ Iceberg Alley Performance Tent

07/06 – 07/07 — Saskatoon, CA @ SaskJazz

07/08 — Milwaukee, NM @ Summerfest

07/09 — Kirtland, OH @ Wonderstruck

07/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival

07/15 — Ottawa, ON @ Hope Volleyball Summerfest

08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04 – 08/06 — Saint John, CA @ Area 506 Festival

09/08 – 09/09 — Sarnia, CA @ Sarnia Block Party