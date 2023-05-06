Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Beaches Announce New Album Blame My Ex, Name Him on Single “Blame Brett”: Stream

Out September 15th

Advertisement
the beaches blame my ex new album blame brett stream
The Beaches, photo by Becca Hamel
May 6, 2023 | 3:05pm ET

    Canadian rockers The Beaches have readied their second proper studio album, Blame My Ex. The record arrives September 15th via Island Records, but with lead single “Blame Brett,” out now, you already know who to blame for Jordan Miller’s problems.

    “Blame Brett” allows The Beaches’ singer-bassist to explain that her newfound commitment issues are the result of a broken heart. “I’m sorry in advance/ I’m only gonna treat you bad/ I’m probably gonna let you down/ I’m probably gonna sleep around,” she sings, over vibrant guitar. “But don’t blame me, blame Brett/ Blame my ex, blame my ex, blame my ex.”

    The single has “a little bit of a misleading title,” Miller said in a statement. “It’s not really about my relationship. It’s about feeling vulnerable and afraid to open your heart to someone new. I’m basically talking to my future partners, explaining that I can only offer something casual while my heart heals — a song for all the hot messes out there.” Listen to the track below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-orders for Blame My Ex are ongoing. The LP follows The Beaches’ 2017 debut Late Show. Since then, they’ve released the EPs The Professional and Future Lovers, which they combined into a full-length last year with Sisters Not Twins (The Professional Lovers Album). 

    The Beaches just kicked off a North American tour that continues throughout the summer. See their full list of upcoming shows below and grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The Beaches 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/09 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge
    05/11 — Austin, TX @ Empire Control Room
    05/12 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    05/13 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins
    05/26 — Allston, MA @ Boston Calling Festival
    06/23 — St. John’s (NFLD), CA @ Iceberg Alley Performance Tent
    07/06 – 07/07 — Saskatoon, CA @ SaskJazz
    07/08 — Milwaukee, NM @ Summerfest
    07/09 — Kirtland, OH @ Wonderstruck
    07/14 — Buffalo, NY @ Cobblestone Live Music & Arts Festival
    07/15 — Ottawa, ON @ Hope Volleyball Summerfest
    08/03 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/04 – 08/06 — Saint John, CA @ Area 506 Festival
    09/08 – 09/09 — Sarnia, CA @ Sarnia Block Party

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

conway the machine wont he do it artwork album stream new music news hip hop rap

Conway the Machine Drops New Album Won’t He Do It: Stream

May 5, 2023

SQURL's Carter Logan and Jim Jarmusch interview

Jim Jarmusch and Carter Logan Talk Sqürl's Debut Album, Collaborators, and Favorite Film Scores

May 5, 2023

Denzel Curry Covers Erykah Badu's "Didn't Cha Know": Stream

May 5, 2023

billy woods kenny segal maps new album stream elucid danny brown quelle chris

billy woods and Kenny Segal Go Road Tripping on New Album Maps: Stream

May 5, 2023

misterwives nosebleeds interview new album artwork tracklist 2023 tour dates

MisterWives Announce New Album Nosebleeds, Share Title Track: Stream

May 5, 2023

kim gordon body head ep come on artwork tracklist stream

Kim Gordon's Body/Head Surprise-Release New EP Come On: Stream

May 5, 2023

Filter new song Face Down

Filter Unleash New Song "Face Down" Ahead of Forthcoming Album: Stream

May 5, 2023

tnght lunice open new album artwork tracklist no commas song video stream

TNGHT's Lunice Announces New Album OPEN, Shares "No Commas": Stream

May 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Beaches Announce New Album Blame My Ex, Name Him on Single "Blame Brett": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter