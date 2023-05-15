Jeremy Allen White Overhauls The Beef in The Bear Season 2 Trailer: Watch

Grab your apron and non-slip shoes: FX and Hulu have unveiled the trailer for The Bear Season 2, featuring returning stars Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri. The black comedy returns June 22nd.

Now that Carmy Berzatto (White) and his kitchen colleagues Sydney (Edebiri) and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) have officially decided to scrap their grimy, family-run Italian meat shop, they’re finding out that the only thing harder than keeping The Beef afloat is starting from scratch.

The trailer sees Carmy and the gang completely overhaul The Beef’s less-than-sanitary kitchen into what they hope will become Chicago’s most revered new eatery. But along with logistical issues like menu planning, construction, and hiring new staff, each member of the crew has to grapple with personal burdens of their own, both in and out of work.

The half-hour series also stars Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson, with Edwin Lee Gibson, Oliver Platt, and Molly Gordon in recurring roles. Last month, Bob Odenkirk was also confirmed to make an appearance. Watch the trailer for Season 2 of The Bear below.

The Bear was created by Christopher Storer (Ramy, Eighth Grade), who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo (BoJack Horseman, Undone), Hiro Murai (Atlanta, Station Eleven) of Super Frog, Josh Senior, and Matty Matheson with Tyson Bidner (Ramy) serving as producer. After Season 1 premiered last august, Storer told Consequence all about crafting Episode 7’s epic 18-minute single take.