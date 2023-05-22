Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fantasia Breaks Free in Emotional Trailer for The Color Purple Musical Remake: Watch

Also starring Taraji P. Henson and Halle Bailey, the film opens on Christmas day

Advertisement
the color purple trailer music remake oprah winfrey steven spielberg fantasia taraji p. henson
The Color Purple (Warner Bros.)
Follow
May 22, 2023 | 5:13pm ET

    The trailer for Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg’s musical remake of The Color Purple has arrived. American Idol winner Fantasia stars as Celie, reprising her Broadway role. Watch it below.

    In the preview, a young Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) is separated from her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey) after being married off to an older man known only as Mister (Colman Domingo). As time goes on, Celie finds strength in the sisterhood of women she meets, like jazz singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson), Squeak (H.E.R.), and Sofia (Danielle Brooks).

    Directed by Blitz Bazawule from a screenplay by Marcus Gardley, The Color Purple also features Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama, and Ciara as Nettie. Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, Deon Cole, Tamala J. Mann, Stephen Hill,  Jon Batiste, and Elizabeth Marvel also appear.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name, The Color Purple was first adapted as a film three years later. Produced and directed by Spielberg, it starred Whoopi Goldberg, Winfrey, Danny Glover, and Laurence Fishburne. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Goldberg, and Best Supporting Actress for Winfrey and Margaret Avery. However, it failed to take home any awards.

    In 2004, it was made into a Tony-nominated musical written by playwright Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell, and Alee Willis. The original Broadway production earned 11 Tony nominations.

    The Color Purple will open in theaters on December 25th.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Ray Stevenson in Thor

Ray Stevenson, Thor, Dexter, and RRR Actor, Dead at 58

May 22, 2023

jude law poop perfume henry viii firebrand

Jude Law Wore Perfume Smelling of "Blood, Fecal Matter, and Sweat" While Playing Henry VIII

May 22, 2023

Arnold Schwarzenegger fubar podcast interview Kyle meredith

Arnold Schwarzenegger on His First TV Series and ‘80s Action Heroes

May 22, 2023

Little Mermaid Review Live Action

The Little Mermaid Review: A Story About Mermaids and Magic Doesn't Need a Grounded Touch

May 22, 2023

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger

Benedict Cumberbatch to Play Pete Seeger in Bob Dylan Biopic

May 19, 2023

Master Gardener Review Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader's Master Gardener Treads Very Familiar Soil: Review

May 19, 2023

Sean Penn AI Human obscenity bankers guild writers guild strike AMPTP

Sean Penn: Hollywood Studios Embracing AI Is "Human Obscenity"

May 19, 2023

Fast And Furious Movies Ranked

Every Fast and Furious Movie Ranked by Least Family to Most Family

May 19, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fantasia Breaks Free in Emotional Trailer for The Color Purple Musical Remake: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter