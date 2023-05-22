The trailer for Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg’s musical remake of The Color Purple has arrived. American Idol winner Fantasia stars as Celie, reprising her Broadway role. Watch it below.

In the preview, a young Celie (Phylicia Pearl Mpasi) is separated from her sister Nettie (Halle Bailey) after being married off to an older man known only as Mister (Colman Domingo). As time goes on, Celie finds strength in the sisterhood of women she meets, like jazz singer Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson), Squeak (H.E.R.), and Sofia (Danielle Brooks).

Directed by Blitz Bazawule from a screenplay by Marcus Gardley, The Color Purple also features Corey Hawkins as Harpo, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as Mama, and Ciara as Nettie. Louis Gossett Jr., David Alan Grier, Deon Cole, Tamala J. Mann, Stephen Hill, Jon Batiste, and Elizabeth Marvel also appear.

Based on Alice Walker’s 1982 novel of the same name, The Color Purple was first adapted as a film three years later. Produced and directed by Spielberg, it starred Whoopi Goldberg, Winfrey, Danny Glover, and Laurence Fishburne. It was nominated for 11 Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Goldberg, and Best Supporting Actress for Winfrey and Margaret Avery. However, it failed to take home any awards.

In 2004, it was made into a Tony-nominated musical written by playwright Marsha Norman with music and lyrics by Stephen Bray, Brenda Russell, and Alee Willis. The original Broadway production earned 11 Tony nominations.

The Color Purple will open in theaters on December 25th.