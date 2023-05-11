Menu
The Cure Kick Off First North American Tour in 7 Years: Video + Setlist

The 29-song set included new material and the first performance of "A Thousand Hours" in 36 years

Robert Smith of The Cure
Robert Smith of The Cure, photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images
May 11, 2023 | 12:05am ET

    The Cure kicked off their first North American tour in seven years with a show at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday.

    The Robert Smith-led band delivered a 29-song setlist that included several new songs presumably taken from their long-teased new album, Songs of a Lost World, including “Alone,” “And Nothing Is Forever,” “A Fragile Thing,” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye.” During the encore The Cure dusted off “A Thousand Hours,” from Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss, and “Six Different Ways” from The Head on the Door (neither song had been played since 1987).

    See the evening’s full 29-song setlist and fan-captured performance footage below.

    The North American leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” runs through early July. The tour’s ticket on-sale has been quite the ordeal, but there are limited quantities still available via Ticketmaster.

    The Cure Setlist:

    Alone
    Pictures of You
    A Night Like This
    Lovesong
    And Nothing Is Forever
    The Last Day of Summer
    A Fragile Thing
    Cold
    Burn
    Fascination Street
    Push
    Play for Today
    Shake Dog Shake
    From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
    Endsong

    Encore:
    I Can Never Say Goodbye
    Want
    A Thousand Hours (First time live since 1987)
    At Night
    A Forest

    Encore #2:
    Lullaby
    Six Different Ways (first performance since 1987)
    The Walk
    Friday I’m in Love
    Doing the Unstuck
    Close to Me
    In Between Days
    Just Like Heaven
    Boys Don’t Cry

    The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

