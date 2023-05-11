The Cure kicked off their first North American tour in seven years with a show at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday.

The Robert Smith-led band delivered a 29-song setlist that included several new songs presumably taken from their long-teased new album, Songs of a Lost World, including “Alone,” “And Nothing Is Forever,” “A Fragile Thing,” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye.” During the encore The Cure dusted off “A Thousand Hours,” from Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss, and “Six Different Ways” from The Head on the Door (neither song had been played since 1987).

See the evening’s full 29-song setlist and fan-captured performance footage below.

The North American leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” runs through early July. The tour’s ticket on-sale has been quite the ordeal, but there are limited quantities still available via Ticketmaster.

The Cure Setlist:

Related Video

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

The Last Day of Summer

A Fragile Thing

Cold

Burn

Fascination Street

Push

Play for Today

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Advertisement

Encore:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

Want

A Thousand Hours (First time live since 1987)

At Night

A Forest

Encore #2:

Lullaby

Six Different Ways (first performance since 1987)

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love

Doing the Unstuck

Close to Me

In Between Days

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don’t Cry

The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena