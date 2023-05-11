The Cure kicked off their first North American tour in seven years with a show at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans on Wednesday.
The Robert Smith-led band delivered a 29-song setlist that included several new songs presumably taken from their long-teased new album, Songs of a Lost World, including “Alone,” “And Nothing Is Forever,” “A Fragile Thing,” and “I Can Never Say Goodbye.” During the encore The Cure dusted off “A Thousand Hours,” from Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss, and “Six Different Ways” from The Head on the Door (neither song had been played since 1987).
See the evening’s full 29-song setlist and fan-captured performance footage below.
The North American leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” runs through early July. The tour’s ticket on-sale has been quite the ordeal, but there are limited quantities still available via Ticketmaster.
The Cure Setlist:
Alone
Pictures of You
A Night Like This
Lovesong
And Nothing Is Forever
The Last Day of Summer
A Fragile Thing
Cold
Burn
Fascination Street
Push
Play for Today
Shake Dog Shake
From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea
Endsong
Encore:
I Can Never Say Goodbye
Want
A Thousand Hours (First time live since 1987)
At Night
A Forest
Encore #2:
Lullaby
Six Different Ways (first performance since 1987)
The Walk
Friday I’m in Love
Doing the Unstuck
Close to Me
In Between Days
Just Like Heaven
Boys Don’t Cry
The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena