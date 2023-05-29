The Cure Bring Triumphant “Shows of a Lost World Tour” to Shoreline Amphitheatre: Photo Gallery

The Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World Tour” made its way to the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California this weekend for a pair of sold-out shows.

In lieu of a pre-show playlist of songs, there was a stormy soundtrack to set the tone as people took their seats ahead of Saturday’s concert. When The Cure finally hit the stage, Robert Smith made his usual stroll across the front of the stage, slowly taking in the crowd as the thunderous applause reached the heavens. He then took the mic for the hauntingly beautiful “Alone,” which will appear on the band’s long-awaited new album, Songs of a Lost World.

Throughout the concert, Smith’s voice resounded with unparalleled clarity and beauty, devoid of any backup singers, pre-recorded tracks, or lip-syncing. The range he effortlessly reached on each song, coupled with the raw passion he poured into his performance, left many in awe.

Despite having performed songs like “Pictures of You,” “In Between Days,” and “Love Song” countless times over the course of their career, The Cure managed to breath new life into each note as if it were their inaugural rendition. The crowd erupted with fervor during the performance of “A Forest,” amplified by the bassist Simon Gallup’s unmistakable flair.

The main set concluded with the poignant “Endsong,” a “new” composition characterized by The Cure’s signature long, melodic intros. As the music washed over the audience, powerful visuals, including a blood-red moon, cast an enchanting spell. The lyrics, ‘Left alone with nothing at the end of every song,’ struck a particular chord.

With a beaming smile, Robert Smith graciously thanked the crowd as The Cure returned to the stage for their first encore. The amphitheater was transformed into a sea of cell phone lights, creating a magical atmosphere that engulfed the entire venue.

One of the most emotionally charged moments came during the rendition of “I Can Never Say Goodbye,” a poignant tribute to Smith’s late brother, Richard. The poignant synergy between Roger O’Donnell’s masterful key arrangements, the haunting carousel visual, and Smith’s deeply moving vocals stirred profound emotions among the audience.

Moreover, the onstage camaraderie between Smith and the exceptionally talented guitarist Reeves Gabrels, as well as the infectious chemistry between Gabrels and Gallup, infused the performance with an electrifying energy. Their joyous interactions and shared musical synergy epitomized The Cure’s tight-knit unity.

While it may be impossible for The Cure to satisfy individual song preferences within a single show, they masterfully curated their setlist, offering surprises that thrilled diehard fans and casual listeners alike. On Saturday in particular, the crowd reveled in the captivating embrace of “Prayers for Rain” from the iconic Disintegration album.

The second encore was a jubilant affair, brimming with upbeat hits like “Lullaby,” “Friday I’m in Love,” and culminating in an exuberant rendition of “Boys Don’t Cry.”

Glasgow’s The Twilight Sad are providing support for the duration of The Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World Tour.” The band’s James Graham is a powerhouse vocalist in his own right, and the band’s set included a cover of Frightened Rabbit’s “Keep Yourself Warm.” Grant Hutchinson, brother of late Frightened Rabbit singer Scott Hutchinson, currently drums for The Twilight Sad.

The North American leg of The Cure’s “Shows of a Lost World Tour” runs through early July.

The Cure at Shoreline Amphitheatre (May 27th, 2023) – Click to Expand Gallery

The Cure at Shoreline Amphitheatre (May 27th, 2023) Setlist:

Alone

Pictures of You

A Night Like This

Lovesong

And Nothing Is Forever

The Last Day of Summer

A Fragile Thing

Burn

At Night

Push

In Between Days

A Forest

Shake Dog Shake

From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea

Endsong

Encore:

I Can Never Say Goodbye

It Can Never Be the Same

Plainsong

Prayers for Rain

Disintegration

Encore 2:

Lullaby

Six Different Ways

Hot Hot Hot!!!

The Walk

Friday I’m in Love

Doing the Unstuck

Close to Me

Just Like Heaven

Boys Don’t Cry