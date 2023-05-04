Menu
The Cure Confirm First South American Tour in 10 Years

The band will visit Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and more

Robert Smith of The Cure
Robert Smith of The Cure, photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images
May 4, 2023 | 9:26am ET

    Robert Smith has revealed that The Cure will play shows in Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay as part of their upcoming “Songs of a Lost World Tour.”

    Smith shared the countries the band will visit in a social media post on Wednesday, but said specific details are still being ironed out. “SORTING OUT THE DEALS IS TAKING A BIT LONGER THAN I THOUGHT IT WOULD,” he wrote. “MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY EXIST.”

    The upcoming dates will mark The Cure’s first tour of South America in a decade. They last visited the continent in 2013 as part of “The Great Circle Tour.”

    The North American leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” is scheduled to kick off next week in New Orleans, with dates running into early July. The tour’s ticket on-sale has been quite the ordeal, but there are limited quantities still available via Ticketmaster.

    The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

    05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
    05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
    05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
    05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
    06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
    06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
    06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
    06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

