The Cure Confirm First South American Tour in 10 Years

Robert Smith has revealed that The Cure will play shows in Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay as part of their upcoming “Songs of a Lost World Tour.”

Smith shared the countries the band will visit in a social media post on Wednesday, but said specific details are still being ironed out. “SORTING OUT THE DEALS IS TAKING A BIT LONGER THAN I THOUGHT IT WOULD,” he wrote. “MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY EXIST.”

The upcoming dates will mark The Cure’s first tour of South America in a decade. They last visited the continent in 2013 as part of “The Great Circle Tour.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The North American leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” is scheduled to kick off next week in New Orleans, with dates running into early July. The tour’s ticket on-sale has been quite the ordeal, but there are limited quantities still available via Ticketmaster.

2023 IN ARGENTINA : BRASIL : CHILE : COLOMBIA : MEXICO : PARAGUAY : PERU : URUGUAY… BUT SORTING OUT THE DEALS IS TAKING A BIT LONGER THAN I THOUGHT IT WOULD… MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY EXIST… ONWARDS X — ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) May 3, 2023

The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre

05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena