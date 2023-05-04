The Cure Confirm First South American Tour in 10 Years

Robert Smith has revealed that The Cure will play shows in Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru, and Uruguay as part of their upcoming “Songs of a Lost World Tour.”
Smith shared the countries the band will visit in a social media post on Wednesday, but said specific details are still being ironed out. “SORTING OUT THE DEALS IS TAKING A BIT LONGER THAN I THOUGHT IT WOULD,” he wrote. “MORE DETAILS WHEN THEY EXIST.”
The upcoming dates will mark The Cure’s first tour of South America in a decade. They last visited the continent in 2013 as part of “The Great Circle Tour.”
The North American leg of the “Songs of a Lost World Tour” is scheduled to kick off next week in New Orleans, with dates running into early July. The tour’s ticket on-sale has been quite the ordeal, but there are limited quantities still available via Ticketmaster.
— ROBERT SMITH (@RobertSmith) May 3, 2023
The Cure 2023 Tour Dates:
05/10 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
05/12 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/13 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
05/14 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
05/18 – Phoenix, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
05/20 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/21 – San Diego, CA @ NICU Amphitheatre
05/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
05/27 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
05/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
05/31 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
06/01 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
06/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
06/06 – Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/08 – Minneapolis St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/10 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/11 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
06/13 – Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
06/14 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/18 – Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
06/20 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/21 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/24 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/25 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
06/27 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/29 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
07/01 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena