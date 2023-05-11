The Drums Drop Two New Singles “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always”: Stream

The Drums are back with a pair of “symbiotic” new singles, “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always,” ahead of their summer 2023 tour.
Founding member Jonny Pierce was particularly vulnerable on these tracks, diving into introspection as guitars dance in the background. Together, the songs are an outlet for Pierce in “accepting and nurturing each version of his younger self”: “He deserves only flowers/ I’m healing fast as I can, I’m so sorry,” he assures on “Protect Him Always.”
“‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way,” Pierce said in a press release. “The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”
The Drums are set to play the new songs live for the first time on their North American tour, kicking off in San Diego on July 12th and hitting major cities across the US and Canada before wrapping things up in San Fransisco on August 18th.
The Drums’ last full-length album was 2019’s Brutalism.
The Drums 2023 Tour Dates:
07/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/14 – Los Angeles, CA The Shrine
07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
07/17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
07/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
07/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale
08/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
08/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
08/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
08/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom