The Drums Drop Two New Singles “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always”: Stream

The Drums are back with a pair of “symbiotic” new singles, “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always,” ahead of their summer 2023 tour.

Founding member Jonny Pierce was particularly vulnerable on these tracks, diving into introspection as guitars dance in the background. Together, the songs are an outlet for Pierce in “accepting and nurturing each version of his younger self”: “He deserves only flowers/ I’m healing fast as I can, I’m so sorry,” he assures on “Protect Him Always.”

“‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way,” Pierce said in a press release. “The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”

The Drums are set to play the new songs live for the first time on their North American tour, kicking off in San Diego on July 12th and hitting major cities across the US and Canada before wrapping things up in San Fransisco on August 18th.

Listen to “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always” below, and then keep scrolling for The Drums 2023 tour dates.

The Drums’ last full-length album was 2019’s Brutalism.

The Drums 2023 Tour Dates:

07/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

07/14 – Los Angeles, CA The Shrine

07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15

07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren

07/17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

07/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

07/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

07/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

07/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

07/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

07/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale

08/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

08/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird

08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge

08/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

08/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom