Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Drums Drop Two New Singles “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always”: Stream

They're also hitting the road for a two month tour

Advertisement
The Drums "Plastic Envelope" "Protect Him Always" 2023 tour dates
The Drums, photo by Qiao Meng
May 11, 2023 | 1:15pm ET

    The Drums are back with a pair of “symbiotic” new singles, “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always,” ahead of their summer 2023 tour.

    Founding member Jonny Pierce was particularly vulnerable on these tracks,  diving into introspection as guitars dance in the background. Together, the songs are an outlet for Pierce in “accepting and nurturing each version of his younger self”: “He deserves only flowers/ I’m healing fast as I can, I’m so sorry,” he assures on “Protect Him Always.”

    “‘Plastic Envelope’ is about the pain that comes when your trust has been violated and the dread of not knowing if you could open your heart again the same way,” Pierce said in a press release. “The second song, ‘Protect Him Always,’ is an apology to the young boy in me, who I try my best to protect, knowing that when I get hurt, he gets hurt all over again.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Drums are set to play the new songs live for the first time on their North American tour, kicking off in San Diego on July 12th and hitting major cities across the US and Canada before wrapping things up in San Fransisco on August 18th.

    Tickets and pre-sale information depending on venue will be available at The Drums’ website. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them on StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Listen to “Plastic Envelope” and “Protect Him Always” below, and then keep scrolling for The Drums 2023 tour dates.

    Advertisement

    The Drums’ last full-length album was 2019’s Brutalism.

    The Drums 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
    07/14 – Los Angeles, CA  The Shrine
    07/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
    07/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
    07/17 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
    07/19 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
    07/20 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    07/21 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    07/22 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
    07/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    07/25 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    07/27 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    07/28 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    07/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
    07/31 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    08/03 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    08/05 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
    08/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    08/08 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    08/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
    08/11 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird
    08/12 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
    08/14 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    08/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
    08/16 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    08/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

my morning jacket fall 2023 tour dates tickets

My Morning Jacket Announce Fall 2023 Tour Dates

May 11, 2023

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

Beyoncé's "Renaissance Tour": How to Get Last-Minute Tickets

May 10, 2023

wolfmother 2023 tour

Wolfmother Announce 2023 Tour Dates

May 9, 2023

Chicago tickets 2023 tour live dates presale onsale seats schedule concert

How to Get Tickets to Chicago's 2023 Tour

May 9, 2023

Becky G tickets mi casa tu casa tour 2023 presale onsale dates live

How to Get Tickets to Becky G's 2023 Tour

May 9, 2023

pavement 2023 reunion tour dates new york tickets

Pavement Extend Reunion Tour with More New York Dates

May 9, 2023

geese 2023 3d country north american tour dates tickets mysterious love song video stream

Geese Detail 2023 North American Tour, Share "Mysterious Love": Stream

May 9, 2023

lil yachty 2023 north american field trip tour dates tickets

Lil Yachty Announces 2023 North American Tour

May 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Drums Drop Two New Singles "Plastic Envelope" and "Protect Him Always": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter