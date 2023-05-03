Not a Chest Hair in Sight In The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Trailer: Watch

Ladies and gentlemen, Adult Swim has unveiled the trailer for “sexy Season 6” of The Eric Andre Show. The long-awaited new episodes premiere June 4th.

“Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros,” per a press release, “season six is guaranteed to be the most high octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late night show in the history of mankind.”

From the trailer, it looks like we can expect plenty of messy pranks, disgruntled innocent bystanders, waxed chests, and — of course — smashed desks. Other highlights include Diplo getting kicked in the nuts, Rico Nasty getting soiled in a mysterious brown liquid, and Jon Hamm getting to see much more of the show’s host than he likely bargained for.

As Andre himself puts it in a statement: “We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people’s publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We’ve barely recovered.”

This season’s angry publicists represent the likes of guests Lil Nas X, Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more. No word yet on whether or not Andre’s “disturbing” interview with the embattled Chet Hanks made the cut.

We wouldn’t exactly call these antics sexy, but they sure do look like a hoot to watch safely and comfortably from home! Watch the trailer for The Eric Andre Show Season 6 below.

Season 5 of The Eric Andre Show premiered back in 2020, and included many memorable guest appearances and at least one hospital trip. Andre’s also set to appear in an upcoming ABC series called The Prank Panel, a Shark Tank-meets-Jackass reality show with co-hosts Johnny Knoxville and Gabourey Sidibe.