Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Not a Chest Hair in Sight In The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Trailer: Watch

Premiering June 4th

Advertisement
eric andre show season 6 trailer watch adult swim hbo comedy
The Eric Andre Show (Adult Swim)
Follow
May 3, 2023 | 3:36pm ET

    Ladies and gentlemen, Adult Swim has unveiled the trailer for “sexy Season 6” of The Eric Andre Show. The long-awaited new episodes premiere June 4th.

    “Invoking the tantric swag of sex god Eros,” per a press release, “season six is guaranteed to be the most high octane, stone cold, no holds barred, mind-blowing, emotionally mature late night show in the history of mankind.”

    From the trailer, it looks like we can expect plenty of messy pranks, disgruntled innocent bystanders, waxed chests, and — of course — smashed desks. Other highlights include Diplo getting kicked in the nuts, Rico Nasty getting soiled in a mysterious brown liquid, and Jon Hamm getting to see much more of the show’s host than he likely bargained for.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As Andre himself puts it in a statement: “We broke a lot of hearts, sets, and famous people’s publicists to bring you our most chaotic season so far. We’ve barely recovered.”

    This season’s angry publicists represent the likes of guests Lil Nas X, Natasha Lyonne, Jaleel White, Blac Chyna, Raven-Symoné, Daymond John, Meagan Good, Waka Flocka Flame, Tinashe, Cypress Hill, Lil Yachty, and more. No word yet on whether or not Andre’s “disturbing” interview with the embattled Chet Hanks made the cut.

    We wouldn’t exactly call these antics sexy, but they sure do look like a hoot to watch safely and comfortably from home! Watch the trailer for The Eric Andre Show Season 6 below.

    Advertisement

    Season 5 of The Eric Andre Show premiered back in 2020, and included many memorable guest appearances and at least one hospital trip. Andre’s also set to appear in an upcoming ABC series called The Prank Panel, Shark Tank-meets-Jackass reality show with co-hosts Johnny Knoxville and Gabourey Sidibe.

Latest Stories

Nita Strauss 2023 tour

Nita Strauss Announces 2023 North American Solo Tour

May 3, 2023

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne: "I've Gotta Do More Gigs [Even] If I Have to Get Someone to Wheel Me Out There"

May 3, 2023

Pixies stop Google alarms Where Is My Mind?

"Stop!" Pixies Apologize for "Where Is My Mind?" Preemptively Turning Off Google Alarms

May 3, 2023

jameela jamil met gala 2023 karl lagerfeld controversy feminism

Jameela Jamil Slams "Famous Feminists" for Attending Met Gala Honoring Misogynist Karl Lagerfeld

May 3, 2023

succession finale runtime 90 minutes nicholas britell quote

Succession Series Finale Will Be 90 Minutes Long, Says Composer Nicholas Britell

May 3, 2023

Rage Against the Machine

Rage Against the Machine React to Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction: "A Surprising Trajectory"

May 3, 2023

little dragon new album slugs of love artwork tracklist kenneth song video stream

Little Dragon Announce New Album Slugs of Love, Share "Kenneth": Stream

May 3, 2023

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul in It's Always Sunny Season 16

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 16 Trailer Teases Breaking Bad Crossover: Watch

May 3, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Not a Chest Hair in Sight In The Eric Andre Show Season 6 Trailer: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter