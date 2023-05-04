The Flaming Lips Announce Rarities EP Hypnotist

As they celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, The Flaming Lips have announced a new vinyl EP called Hypnotist. The tiny-but-mighty collection is out June 16th, and compiles rarities from the Yoshimi era, which we first heard on the massive anniversary box set the band released last year.

The EP opens with a whopping 24-minute “Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream,” which is long enough to be an EP in itself! But Side B also features demos of “Duck Dodgers Theme” and “I Know I’ve Got to Make That Dream the Real Thing,” as well as an instrumental of “Do You Realize??”

Pre-orders for Hypnotist EP are ongoing, available in an exclusive pink vinyl pressing. Below, you can watch a visualizer for “Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream,” as well as a clip of frontman Wayne Coyne revisiting the original 4-track recording of the song. Then, keep scrolling to see the artwork and tracklist for Hypnotist.

The Flaming Lips will also embark on tour later this year performing Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in full. Tickets are available to purchase via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Hypnotist EP Artwork:

Hypnotist EP Tracklist:

Side A:

01. Psychedelic Hypnotist Daydream (Demo)

Side B:

01. Duck Dodgers Theme (Duck Dodgers Demo: With Wayne Scratch Vocal)

02. I Know I’ve Got to Make That Dream the Real Thing (Demo)

03. Do You Realize?? (Instrumental)