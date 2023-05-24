Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Flash Director Spoils Surprise Cameo 25 Years in the Making

Michael Keaton's Batman won't be the only alternate version of a DC superhero

Advertisement
the flash nicolas cage superman
The Flash (Warner Bros.)
Follow
May 24, 2023 | 11:12am ET

    [Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash, arriving in theaters on June 16th.]

    Michael Keaton won’t be the only alternate version of a DC superhero appearing in The Flash. Director Andy Muschietti has confirmed Nicolas Cage will finally make his debut as the Man of Steel 25 years after Superman Lives was canceled.

    “Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it,” Muschietti told Esquire Middle East. “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cage’s appearance as Superman in The Flash is made possible by its storyline, in which Ezra Miller’s titular character creates a ripple effect after using his powers to travel back in time to save his mother, Nora (played by Maribel Verdú). As a result, there are two versions of Batman (played by Keaton and Ben Affleck) and Michael Shannon’s General Zod returns from 2013’s Man of Steel.

    It remains to be seen how Cage’s Superman will factor in the movie and whether or not he will be on the same side as Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. In 1998, the actor — nay, thespian — was set to fulfill one of his dreams by starring in the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives. Originally scripted by Kevin Smith, it saw Superman face off against Doomsday.

    “It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair,” Cage said about his character in a recent interview with Variety. “I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.”

    Advertisement

    As Muschietti pointed out, Cage is famously a “massive Superman fan.” He once owned Action Comics #1, which featured the character’s first appearance, and even named one of his sons Kal-El, which is Superman’s name on his home planet of Krypton.

    The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th. Check out the final trailer below.

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Newsies Why It's Good

Newsies Flopped Along the Way to Becoming a Pro-Union Classic

May 24, 2023

problemista trailer a24 julio torres tilda swinton

Tilda Swinton Plays an Unhinged Art Curator in Trailer for A24's Problemista: Watch

May 24, 2023

netflix launches password sharing crackdown

Netflix Launches Password Sharing Crackdown in the US

May 23, 2023

Florence Pugh Marvel MCU quoteworthy

Florence Pugh: Indie Film World Was "Pissed" When I Joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe

May 23, 2023

Underrated Disney Movies

11 Most Underrated Disney Movies

May 23, 2023

joaquin phoenix todd haynes gay period piece nc 17 romance film movie news

Joaquin Phoenix to Star in NC-17 Gay Period Piece from Director Todd Haynes

May 23, 2023

the color purple trailer music remake oprah winfrey steven spielberg fantasia taraji p. henson

Fantasia Breaks Free in Emotional Trailer for The Color Purple Musical Remake: Watch

May 22, 2023

Ray Stevenson in Thor

Ray Stevenson, Thor, Dexter, and RRR Actor, Dead at 58

May 22, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Flash Director Spoils Surprise Cameo 25 Years in the Making

Menu Shop Search Newsletter