The Flash Director Spoils Surprise Cameo 25 Years in the Making

[Editor’s note: The following contains spoilers for The Flash, arriving in theaters on June 16th.]

Michael Keaton won’t be the only alternate version of a DC superhero appearing in The Flash. Director Andy Muschietti has confirmed Nicolas Cage will finally make his debut as the Man of Steel 25 years after Superman Lives was canceled.

“Nic was absolutely wonderful. Although the role was a cameo, he dove into it,” Muschietti told Esquire Middle East. “I dreamt all my life to work with him. I hope I can work with him again soon.”

Cage’s appearance as Superman in The Flash is made possible by its storyline, in which Ezra Miller’s titular character creates a ripple effect after using his powers to travel back in time to save his mother, Nora (played by Maribel Verdú). As a result, there are two versions of Batman (played by Keaton and Ben Affleck) and Michael Shannon’s General Zod returns from 2013’s Man of Steel.

It remains to be seen how Cage’s Superman will factor in the movie and whether or not he will be on the same side as Sasha Calle’s Supergirl. In 1998, the actor — nay, thespian — was set to fulfill one of his dreams by starring in the Tim Burton-directed Superman Lives. Originally scripted by Kevin Smith, it saw Superman face off against Doomsday.

“It was more of a 1980s Superman with like, the samurai black long hair,” Cage said about his character in a recent interview with Variety. “I thought it was gonna be a really different, sort of emo Superman, but we never got there.”

As Muschietti pointed out, Cage is famously a “massive Superman fan.” He once owned Action Comics #1, which featured the character’s first appearance, and even named one of his sons Kal-El, which is Superman’s name on his home planet of Krypton.

The Flash speeds into theaters on June 16th. Check out the final trailer below.