More than 25 years after its release, the entire original cast of The Full Monty has returned for an FX sequel series, which you can preview in the trailer below.

Still living in Sheffield, former steelworkers turned male strippers Gaz (Robert Carlyle), Dave (Mark Addy), Lomper (Steve Huison), Gerald (Tom Wilkinson), Horse (Paul Barber), and Guy (Hugo Speer) have moved on from their past lives, but have hardly gotten their acts together.

In the clip, Gaz navigates the highs and lows of raising a teenage daughter named Destiny (Talitha Wing) after being admonished by Dave, who says, “You’re a dad. I just hope you don’t wake up one day and realize what you’ve missed.” It’s clear the hijinks aren’t over, however, as Gaz promises that “this is going to be the greatest comeback” later in the trailer.

According to the official logline, the series will see the Monty crew “navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors” and uncover what happened “after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier, and more desperate moments.”

The original movie’s screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returned to script The Full Monty with co-writer Alice Nutter. Producer Uberto Pasolini also came back to executive produce. Other actors from the film reprising their roles include Lesley Sharp as Jean and Wim Snape as Nathan.

New cast members include Paul Clayton, Miles Jupp, Sophie Stanton, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Dominic Sharke, Natalie Davies, Arnold Oceng, Aiden Cook, and Tupele Dorgu.

Released in 1997, the original The Full Monty was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture. A surprise hit, it grossed $250 million internationally on a budget of $3.5 million. It also inspired a Broadway musical that ran from October 2000 until September 2002.

All eight episodes of The Full Monty will premiere June 14th on Hulu.