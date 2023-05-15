The Hives Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

The Hives have confirmed a North American tour for this fall. Coming in support of their upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the newly announced run of shows hit cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles throughout October and November.

The Hives offered a preview of their latest tour with a high-energy warm-up show in Los Angeles last week. Later this month, they’ll embark on a lengthy UK/European tour that includes shows with Arctic Monkeys. Check out their updated tour schedule below.

Tickets for The Hives’ newly announced North American shows go on sale Friday, May 19th via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, May 17th (use access code ICONIC).

The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, The Hives’ first studio album in over 10 years, arrives on August 11th. Check out the first single, “Bogus Operandi.”

The Hives 2023 Tour Dates:

05/16 — New York, NY @ Racket NYC

05/27 — Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam *

05/29 — Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate *

05/30 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece w/ Rough Trade

05/31 — Conventry, UK @ Ricoh Arena *

06/02 — Manchester, UK @ Old Trafford Cricket Ground *

06/03 — Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *

06/05 — Middlesbrough, UK @ Middlesbrough FC *

06/06 -0 London, UK @ PRYZM w/ Banquet Records

06/07 — Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium *

06/09 — Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *

06/10 — Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *

06/12 — Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium *

06/13 — London, UK @ The Garage

06/14 — Southhampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl *

06/16 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

06/17 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

06/18 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *

06/20 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *

06/22 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room w/ Rough Trade

06/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahousten Park *

07/15 — Milano, IT @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro

07/16 — Roma, IT @ Ippodromo Capannelle *

07/18 — Athens, GR @ Water Square *

07/19 — Athens, GR @ Plateia Nerou *

08/04 — Göteborg, SE @ Banana Pier

08/05 — Malmö, SE @ Mölleplatsen

08/18 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

08/19 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

08/25 — Vången, NO @ Vangen Festivalen

08/26 — Tønsberg, NO @ Foynhagen

09/16 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

09/18 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

09/19 – Warsaw, PK @ Progresja

09/21 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus & Huxleys Neue Welt

09/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

09/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

09/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex

09/29 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle

09/30 – Zürich, CH @ Komplex 457

10/02 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

10/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3

10/05 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

10/07 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Sala Capitol

10/09 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini

10/10 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur

10/11 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega

10/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/31 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage

11/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Longue

11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

11/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club

11/13 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up

11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

* = w/ Arctic Monkeys

The Hives at The Troubadour, May 10th, 2023 (Click to Expand Gallery)

