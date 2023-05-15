The Hives Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

The Hives have confirmed a North American tour for this fall. Coming in support of their upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the newly announced run of shows hit cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles throughout October and November.
The Hives offered a preview of their latest tour with a high-energy warm-up show in Los Angeles last week. Later this month, they’ll embark on a lengthy UK/European tour that includes shows with Arctic Monkeys. Check out their updated tour schedule below.
Tickets for The Hives’ newly announced North American shows go on sale Friday, May 19th via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, May 17th (use access code ICONIC).
The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, The Hives’ first studio album in over 10 years, arrives on August 11th. Check out the first single, “Bogus Operandi.”
The Hives 2023 Tour Dates:
05/16 — New York, NY @ Racket NYC
05/27 — Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam *
05/29 — Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate *
05/30 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece w/ Rough Trade
05/31 — Conventry, UK @ Ricoh Arena *
06/02 — Manchester, UK @ Old Trafford Cricket Ground *
06/03 — Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
06/05 — Middlesbrough, UK @ Middlesbrough FC *
06/06 -0 London, UK @ PRYZM w/ Banquet Records
06/07 — Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium *
06/09 — Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *
06/10 — Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *
06/12 — Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium *
06/13 — London, UK @ The Garage
06/14 — Southhampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl *
06/16 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
06/17 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
06/18 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
06/20 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *
06/22 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room w/ Rough Trade
06/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahousten Park *
07/15 — Milano, IT @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro
07/16 — Roma, IT @ Ippodromo Capannelle *
07/18 — Athens, GR @ Water Square *
07/19 — Athens, GR @ Plateia Nerou *
08/04 — Göteborg, SE @ Banana Pier
08/05 — Malmö, SE @ Mölleplatsen
08/18 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
08/19 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
08/25 — Vången, NO @ Vangen Festivalen
08/26 — Tønsberg, NO @ Foynhagen
09/16 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
09/18 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
09/19 – Warsaw, PK @ Progresja
09/21 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus & Huxleys Neue Welt
09/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
09/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex
09/29 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
09/30 – Zürich, CH @ Komplex 457
10/02 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
10/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
10/05 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
10/07 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Sala Capitol
10/09 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
10/10 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
10/11 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega
10/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/31 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
11/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Longue
11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
11/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
11/13 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater
* = w/ Arctic Monkeys