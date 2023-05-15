Menu
The Hives Announce Fall 2023 North American Tour

Coming in support of their new album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons

The Hives 2023 Tour
The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande
May 15, 2023 | 10:39am ET

    The Hives have confirmed a North American tour for this fall. Coming in support of their upcoming album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the newly announced run of shows hit cities like Brooklyn, Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, and Los Angeles throughout October and November.

    The Hives offered a preview of their latest tour with a high-energy warm-up show in Los Angeles last week. Later this month, they’ll embark on a lengthy UK/European tour that includes shows with Arctic Monkeys. Check out their updated tour schedule below.

    Tickets for The Hives’ newly announced North American shows go on sale Friday, May 19th via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale kicking off Wednesday, May 17th (use access code ICONIC).

    The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, The Hives’ first studio album in over 10 years, arrives on August 11th. Check out the first single, “Bogus Operandi.”

    The Hives 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/16 — New York, NY @ Racket NYC
    05/27 — Leeds, UK @ Temple Newsam *
    05/29 — Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate *
    05/30 — Bristol, UK @ The Fleece w/ Rough Trade
    05/31 — Conventry, UK @ Ricoh Arena *
    06/02 — Manchester, UK @ Old Trafford Cricket Ground *
    06/03 — Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford *
    06/05 — Middlesbrough, UK @ Middlesbrough FC *
    06/06 -0 London, UK @ PRYZM w/ Banquet Records
    06/07 — Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium *
    06/09 — Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *
    06/10 — Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park *
    06/12 — Swansea, UK @ Liberty Stadium *
    06/13 — London, UK @ The Garage
    06/14 — Southhampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl *
    06/16 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
    06/17 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
    06/18 — London, UK @ Emirates Stadium *
    06/20 — Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park *
    06/22 — Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Room w/ Rough Trade
    06/25 — Glasgow, UK @ Bellahousten Park *
    07/15 — Milano, IT @ Ippodromo Del Galoppo Di San Siro
    07/16 — Roma, IT @ Ippodromo Capannelle *
    07/18 — Athens, GR @ Water Square *
    07/19 — Athens, GR @ Plateia Nerou *
    08/04 — Göteborg, SE @ Banana Pier
    08/05 — Malmö, SE @ Mölleplatsen
    08/18 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
    08/19 — Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
    08/25 — Vången, NO @ Vangen Festivalen
    08/26 — Tønsberg, NO @ Foynhagen
    09/16 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
    09/18 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
    09/19 – Warsaw, PK @ Progresja
    09/21 – Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus & Huxleys Neue Welt
    09/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    09/26 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    09/27 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique, AB Flex
    09/29 – Munich, DE @ Tonhalle
    09/30 – Zürich, CH @ Komplex 457
    10/02 – Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
    10/04 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz 3
    10/05 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    10/07 – Santiago de Compostela, ES @ Sala Capitol
    10/09 – Toulouse, FR @ Le Bikini
    10/10 – Lyon, FR @ Le Transbordeur
    10/11 – Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
    10/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Store Vega
    10/14 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    10/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/31 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage
    11/01 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
    11/03 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    11/04 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    11/05 – Chicago, IL @ Bottom Longue
    11/08 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    11/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    11/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    11/12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bimbo’s 365 Club
    11/13 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up
    11/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater

    * = w/ Arctic Monkeys

    The Hives at The Troubadour, May 10th, 2023 (Click to Expand Gallery)

