Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Hives Brought the Thunder to Los Angeles for 2023 Tour Kick-Off: Photo Gallery

The set included the live debuts of Rigor Mortis Radio" and "Trapdoor Solution"

Advertisement
the hives 2023 tour kick-off photo gallery review recap los angeles troubadour
The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande
May 10, 2023 | 11:59am ET

    After more than 10 long years, Swedish rock band The Hives are gearing up to release a brand new album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, on August 11th. On May 9th, a few hundred lucky fans were blessed to a good helping of new tunes, including their fiery new single “Bogus Operandi,” which kicked off the set at The Troubadour in the first of four intimate US shows before their 2023 tour shifts into the next gear in the UK (get tickets here).

    The sharp-dressed quintet was warmly welcomed back to the stage where frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, brother and lead guitarist Nicholaus Arson, Vigilante Carlstroem on rhythm guitar, drummer Chris Dangerous, and The Johan and Only on bass gave their usual 200%.

    “I’m a wise old soul trapped in a young, sexy body and I can’t get out,” Howlin’ Pelle said. While keeping his wise old soul on the inside, his body was all over the venue, interacting with the fans and keeping spirits high, in true Hives fashion. The audience was also treated to the live debut of the ripping new songs “Rigor Mortis Radio” and “Trapdoor Solution.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Chances are that if you have ever been to a Hives’ show, it was one of the best concerts you have ever attended. Now they may be older and perhaps even wiser, but The Hives show no signs of slowing down. Check out the photo gallery below, and scroll onward for the setlist.

    Get The Hives Tickets Here

    The Hives at The Troubadour, May 10th, 2023 (Click to Expand Gallery)

    Setlist:
    Bogus Operandi
    Main Offender
    Walk Idiot Walk
    Rigor Mortis Radio
    Good Samaritan
    Go Right Ahead
    Stick Up
    Hate to Say I Told You So
    Trapdoor Solution
    I’m Alive
    Countdown to Shutdown

    Encore:
    Come On!
    Tick Tick Boom

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

angéle angele live concert photos gallery new york city terminal five 5 setlist

Angèle Wraps First North American Tour with Tour-De-Force Show at NYC's Terminal 5: Photo Gallery + Setlist

May 8, 2023

nation of language brooklyn steel live concert review photo gallery

Nation of Language Put Star Power on Display at Hometown Brooklyn Steel Show: Recap + Photo Gallery

May 5, 2023

Metallica in Amsterdam photo gallery

Photo Gallery: Metallica Launch "M72 World Tour" with Two Shows in Amsterdam

May 1, 2023

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo at The Capitol Theatre

Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Prove They're Invincible at US Tour Kickoff: Review

April 13, 2023

tecate pa'l norte 2023 photo gallery billie eilish the killers the 1975 modest mouse

Billie Eilish, The Killers, Modest Mouse, The 1975, More Rock Tecate Pa'l Norte 2023: Photo Gallery

April 4, 2023

depeche mode 2023 tour review sacramento concert kick-off

Depeche Mode Danced with Death During 2023 Tour Kick-Off: Review

March 24, 2023

consequence south by southwest sxsw brooklyn bowl family reunion review recap photo gallery thee sacred souls low cut connie sunflower bean

Consequence’s Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion Party at SXSW 2023: Recap + Photo Gallery

March 21, 2023

love rising jason isbell allison russell hayley williams lgbtq+ nashville tennessee photogallery

Love Rising Photos: Hayley Williams, Jason Isbell, More Fight for Freedom Against LGBTQ+ Oppression

March 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Hives Brought the Thunder to Los Angeles for 2023 Tour Kick-Off: Photo Gallery

Menu Shop Search Newsletter