The Hives Brought the Thunder to Los Angeles for 2023 Tour Kick-Off: Photo Gallery

After more than 10 long years, Swedish rock band The Hives are gearing up to release a brand new album, The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, on August 11th. On May 9th, a few hundred lucky fans were blessed to a good helping of new tunes, including their fiery new single “Bogus Operandi,” which kicked off the set at The Troubadour in the first of four intimate US shows before their 2023 tour shifts into the next gear in the UK (get tickets here).

The sharp-dressed quintet was warmly welcomed back to the stage where frontman Howlin’ Pelle Almqvist, brother and lead guitarist Nicholaus Arson, Vigilante Carlstroem on rhythm guitar, drummer Chris Dangerous, and The Johan and Only on bass gave their usual 200%.

“I’m a wise old soul trapped in a young, sexy body and I can’t get out,” Howlin’ Pelle said. While keeping his wise old soul on the inside, his body was all over the venue, interacting with the fans and keeping spirits high, in true Hives fashion. The audience was also treated to the live debut of the ripping new songs “Rigor Mortis Radio” and “Trapdoor Solution.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Chances are that if you have ever been to a Hives’ show, it was one of the best concerts you have ever attended. Now they may be older and perhaps even wiser, but The Hives show no signs of slowing down. Check out the photo gallery below, and scroll onward for the setlist.

Get The Hives Tickets Here

The Hives at The Troubadour, May 10th, 2023 (Click to Expand Gallery)

The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande The Hives, photo by Debi Del Grande

Setlist:

Bogus Operandi

Main Offender

Walk Idiot Walk

Rigor Mortis Radio

Good Samaritan

Go Right Ahead

Stick Up

Hate to Say I Told You So

Trapdoor Solution

I’m Alive

Countdown to Shutdown

Encore:

Come On!

Tick Tick Boom