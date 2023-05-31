Amber Bain — aka The Japanese House — has unveiled new live dates for a 2023 North American tour in support of her upcoming album, In the End It Always Does.
Her first stateside trek in four years kicks off in Philadelphia on November 1st, followed by shows in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. The 29-stop live circuit wraps in Boston on December 10th. See the full itinerary below.
Tickets for the general public go on-sale starting Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster. Ahead of that, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access codes ICONIC or DISCO).
Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of The Japanese House’s previously announced 2023 tour dates — including a handful of UK shows and a supporting slot for The 1975 in London — via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
In the End It Always Does arrives on June 30th via Dirty Hit. Her second LP has so far been preceded by singles like the Matty Healy-featuring “Sunshine Baby,” “Boyhood,” and “Sad to Breathe.” Pre-orders are ongoing.
The Japanese House 2023 Tour Dates:
06/29 – Kingston, UK @ St John’s Church
06/30 – London, UK @ XOYO
07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *
10/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
10/14 – Newcastle, UK @ Upon-Tyne – Newcastle University
10/15 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
10/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
10/18 – Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre
10/19 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
10/20 – Southampton, UK @ 1865
10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
10/23 – London, UK @ Outernet
10/24 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
11/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
11/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/06 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
11/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
11/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
11/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
11/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
11/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot
11/28 – Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall
11/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
12/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
12/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline
12/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
12/05 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
12/08 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
12/09 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – The Ballroom
12/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale
* = w/ The 1975