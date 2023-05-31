Menu
The Japanese House Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

The 29-date trek stretches into December

The Japanese House, photo by Jay Seba
May 31, 2023 | 9:30am ET

    Amber Bain — aka The Japanese House — has unveiled new live dates for a 2023 North American tour in support of her upcoming album, In the End It Always Does.

    Her first stateside trek in four years kicks off in Philadelphia on November 1st, followed by shows in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. The 29-stop live circuit wraps in Boston on December 10th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets for the general public go on-sale starting Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster. Ahead of that, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on  Wednesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access codes ICONIC or DISCO).

    Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of The Japanese House’s previously announced 2023 tour dates — including a handful of UK shows and a supporting slot for The 1975 in London — via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    In the End It Always Does arrives on June 30th via Dirty Hit. Her second LP has so far been preceded by singles like the Matty Healy-featuring “Sunshine Baby,” “Boyhood,” and “Sad to Breathe.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The Japanese House 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/29 – Kingston, UK @ St John’s Church
    06/30 – London, UK @ XOYO
    07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *
    10/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    10/14 – Newcastle, UK @ Upon-Tyne – Newcastle University
    10/15 – Manchester, UK @ New Century
    10/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    10/18 – Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre
    10/19 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford
    10/20 – Southampton, UK @ 1865
    10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
    10/23 – London, UK @ Outernet
    10/24 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK
    11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    11/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    11/06 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
    11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    11/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    11/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    11/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    11/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
    11/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House
    11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    11/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot
    11/28 – Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall
    11/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    12/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s
    12/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline
    12/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    12/05 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
    12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    12/08 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD
    12/09 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – The Ballroom
    12/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale

    * = w/ The 1975

