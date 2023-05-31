Amber Bain — aka The Japanese House — has unveiled new live dates for a 2023 North American tour in support of her upcoming album, In the End It Always Does.

Her first stateside trek in four years kicks off in Philadelphia on November 1st, followed by shows in New York, Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Vancouver, and more. The 29-stop live circuit wraps in Boston on December 10th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets for the general public go on-sale starting Friday, June 2nd via Ticketmaster. Ahead of that, a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Wednesday, May 31st at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access codes ICONIC or DISCO).

Advertisement

Related Video

Alternatively, check for seats and deals to all of The Japanese House’s previously announced 2023 tour dates — including a handful of UK shows and a supporting slot for The 1975 in London — via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

In the End It Always Does arrives on June 30th via Dirty Hit. Her second LP has so far been preceded by singles like the Matty Healy-featuring “Sunshine Baby,” “Boyhood,” and “Sad to Breathe.” Pre-orders are ongoing.

The Japanese House 2023 Tour Dates:

06/29 – Kingston, UK @ St John’s Church

06/30 – London, UK @ XOYO

07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park *

10/12 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

10/14 – Newcastle, UK @ Upon-Tyne – Newcastle University

10/15 – Manchester, UK @ New Century

10/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

10/18 – Bristol, UK @ The Trinity Centre

10/19 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy Oxford

10/20 – Southampton, UK @ 1865

10/22 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham

10/23 – London, UK @ Outernet

10/24 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

11/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

11/02 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

11/04 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/06 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

11/07 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

11/08 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

11/10 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

11/11 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/12 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

11/14 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

11/16 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

11/17 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

11/18 – Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

11/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

11/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

11/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

11/24 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

11/25 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

11/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Salt Lake City Union Pacific Depot

11/28 – Denver, CO @Summit Music Hall

11/30 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

12/01 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

12/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fineline

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

12/05 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

12/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/08 – Montréal, QC @ Studio TD

12/09 – South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground – The Ballroom

12/10 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Advertisement

* = w/ The 1975