The Japanese House Teams Up with Matty Healy on New Single “Sunshine Baby”: Stream

The Japanese House has teamed up with her Dirty Hit labelmate Matty Healy for the new single “Sunshine Baby.” It’s the latest preview of In the End It Always Does, Amber Bain’s second studio album under the moniker.

Bain co-produced the dreamy, synth-laden “Sunshine Baby” with Chloe Kraemer and Healy’s The 1975 bandmate George Daniel. On the track, she reminisces fondly about a past relationship that was destined not to make it with the assistance of backing vocals from Healy. “I miss falling in love,” Bain sings. “I miss the feeling that you get/ When someone fits just like a glove.”

“‘Sunshine Baby’ is my nickname for my dog, and my ex and I always used to lay on the beach together being sunshine babies,” Bain said in a statement. “The chorus is kind of a submission to the end of our relationship, but singing it in a positive light. There’s a transience in every part of a relationship, and in the circle of everything it comes back around.”

Related Video

Listen to the studio version of “Sunshine Baby” and watch a live performance video below.

In the End It Always Does drops June 30th via Dirty Hit; pre-orders are ongoing. The follow-up to The Japanese House’s 2019 debut, Good at Falling, also includes the previous singles “Boyhood” and “Sad to Breathe.”

