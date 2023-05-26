Menu
How to Buy Halle Bailey’s Little Mermaid Ariel Doll

The official Mattel doll is out now to coincide with the film's release

the little mermaid ariel doll how to buy mattel disney halle bailey
The Little Mermaid Doll (Mattel) and Movie (Disney)
May 26, 2023 | 11:16am ET

    Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey splashes into theaters today (May 26th), and fans both old and new are able to get their hands on the official Mattel doll.

    The poseable doll has an “ombre-colored” mermaid tail with a glitter fin and features Ariel’s signature long red hair. Bailey previously showed it off with an Instagram video, in which she choked up with excitement for a doll “that looks like me [and] is my favorite Disney character.” Calling the moment “surreal,” she pointed out how Mattel captured her likeness, right down to her mole and hair. “The little girl in me is pinching herself right now,” Bailey added.

    Mattel’s Little Mermaid Ariel doll is available now through Amazon.

    Related Video

    Directed by Rob Marshall, the retelling of Disney’s 1989 animated classic also stars Melissa McCarthy’s tentacled antagonist, Ursula. Javier Bardem portrays Ariel’s father King Triton, while Jonah Hauer-King serves as her on-shore love interest, Eric. Daveed Diggs, Jacob Tremblay, and Awkwafina voice Ariel’s underwater gang as Sebastian, Flounder, and Scuttle, respectively.

    The Little Mermaid also features four new songs written by the original animated movie’s composer, Alan Menken, in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Revisit the official trailer, and read our review of the film.

