Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The National’s Homecoming 2023 Lineup Led by Patti Smith, Pavement, & The Walkmen

Cincinnati festival will also feature Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, and Bartees Strange

Advertisement
the national homecoming 2023 lineup patti smith pavement the walkmen
Pavement (photo by Rodney Smith), The National (photo by Ben Kaye), and Patti Smith (photo by Josh Druding)
Follow
May 17, 2023 | 11:09am ET

    The National have announced the lineup for the 2023 iteration of their Homecoming Festival, which will of course be headlined by the band themselves along with performances from Patti Smith and Her Band, Pavement, and The Walkmen. The two-day event returns to Smale Park in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on September 15th and 16th.

    While headlining on Friday and Saturday, The National will perform a different set each night. The other acts on the bill include Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Arooj Aftab, Julia Jacklin, The Drin, Leo Pastel, Carriers, and Ballard.

    Single-day, weekend, and VIP passes will go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Members of The National’s Cherry Tree fan club will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning May 18th at 9:00 a.m. ET.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown,” The National said in a statement. “It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back. We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

    Last month, The National released their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Purchase tickets for their supporting tour via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    the national homecoming 2023 lineup poster patti smith pavement the walkmen

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

riot fest 2023 lineup foo fighters the cure the postal service death cab for cutie

Riot Fest's Killer 2023 Lineup Led by Foo Fighters, The Cure & The Postal Service

May 16, 2023

Guns N' Roses with P!NK

Guns N' Roses, Billie Eilish, and P!NK to Headline Music Midtown's 2023 Lineup

May 16, 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Fest 2023

Blue Ridge Rock Festival Finalizes 2023 Lineup: Slipknot, Pantera, Danzig, Vanilla Ice, and More

May 11, 2023

ShipRocked 2024: I Prevail Killswitch Engage

2024 ShipRocked Cruise Lineup: I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, Code Orange, Highly Suspect, and More

May 11, 2023

Austin City Limits 2023 Lineup Revealed: Foo Fighters, Kendrick, Shania, Alanis & More

May 9, 2023

bamboozle 2023 canceled atlantic city refused final permits

Bamboozle 2023 Canceled After Being Refused Final Permits

April 28, 2023

primavera sound livestream barcelona madrid amazon music twitch

Primavera Sound to Livestream Both Weekends on Amazon Music

April 26, 2023

Coachella 2023 livestream

Coachella 2023 Weekend 2 Livestream: Schedule, How to Watch & More

April 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The National's Homecoming 2023 Lineup Led by Patti Smith, Pavement, & The Walkmen

Menu Shop Search Newsletter