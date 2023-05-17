The National’s Homecoming 2023 Lineup Led by Patti Smith, Pavement, & The Walkmen

The National have announced the lineup for the 2023 iteration of their Homecoming Festival, which will of course be headlined by the band themselves along with performances from Patti Smith and Her Band, Pavement, and The Walkmen. The two-day event returns to Smale Park in their hometown of Cincinnati, Ohio on September 15th and 16th.

While headlining on Friday and Saturday, The National will perform a different set each night. The other acts on the bill include Weyes Blood, Snail Mail, Bartees Strange, Arooj Aftab, Julia Jacklin, The Drin, Leo Pastel, Carriers, and Ballard.

Single-day, weekend, and VIP passes will go on sale Friday, May 19th at 10:00 a.m. ET via Ticketmaster. Members of The National’s Cherry Tree fan club will have first access to pre-sale tickets beginning May 18th at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Advertisement

Related Video

“When we launched Homecoming in 2018, we were overwhelmed by the response from the community and by our renewed sense of connection to our hometown,” The National said in a statement. “It was such an exciting, memorable weekend and we’ve long hoped to bring it back. We’re honored to return to Cincinnati five years later and be joined by so many of our favorite musicians and friends.”

Last month, The National released their ninth studio album, First Two Pages of Frankenstein. Purchase tickets for their supporting tour via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.