The Pretenders Announce New Album Relentless, Share “Let the Sun Come In”: Stream

The band's 12th LP is out in September

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hydne, photo by Ki Price
May 11, 2023 | 10:38am ET

    The Pretenders are back with the announcement of Relentless, their new album out September 1st via Rhino. Along with the news comes the record’s lead single “Let the Sun Come In.”

    Relentless, The Pretenders’ follow-up to 2020’s Hate for Sale, was produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at London’s Battery Studios. Along with bandleader Chrissie Hydne, the album features performances from Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass), and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars), as well as a track featuring Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    “I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word,” Hynde said of the album’s title in a press release. “And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know…to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

    “Let the Sun Come In” embodies that fortuitous attitude. It’s driven by beefy, upbeat guitar riffs, with Hynde’s voice sounding solid as ever. Listen to the single below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Relentless.

    Also below, you can check out The Pretenders’ 2023 European tour dates, which includes a handful of shows supporting Guns ‘n’ Roses as well as an appearance at Ohana Festival here in the states. Find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Relentless Artwork:

    Relentless Tracklist:
    01. Losing My Sense of Taste
    02. A Love
    03. Domestic Silence
    04. The Copa
    05. Promise of Love
    06. Merry Widow
    07. Let the Sun Come In
    08. Look Away
    09. Your House Is on Fire
    10. Just Let It Go
    11. Vainglorious
    12. I Think About You Daily

    The Pretenders 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
    05/13 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
    05/14 – Cambridge, UK @ MASH
    05/16 – Frome, UK @ Cheese & Grain
    05/17 – Stoke, UK @ The Sugarmill
    05/19 – Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans
    05/20 – Cork, Ireland @ Cypress Avenue
    05/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
    05/23 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight
    05/25 – Stornoway, UK @ Midnight Sun Weekender
    05/28 – Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory
    05/30-31 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
    06/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano *
    06/11 – Oxfordshire, UK @ KITE Festival
    06/12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos *
    06/16 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Festival
    06/17 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival of Americana
    06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *
    06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park *
    07/03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *
    07/05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO *
    07/08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo *
    07/11 – Weert, Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein *
    10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ OHANA Festival

    * = w/ Guns N’ Roses

