The Pretenders Announce New Album Relentless, Share “Let the Sun Come In”: Stream

The Pretenders are back with the announcement of Relentless, their new album out September 1st via Rhino. Along with the news comes the record’s lead single “Let the Sun Come In.”
Relentless, The Pretenders’ follow-up to 2020’s Hate for Sale, was produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at London’s Battery Studios. Along with bandleader Chrissie Hydne, the album features performances from Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass), and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars), as well as a track featuring Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead. Pre-orders are ongoing.
“I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word,” Hynde said of the album’s title in a press release. “And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know…to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”
“Let the Sun Come In” embodies that fortuitous attitude. It’s driven by beefy, upbeat guitar riffs, with Hynde’s voice sounding solid as ever. Listen to the single below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Relentless.
Also below, you can check out The Pretenders’ 2023 European tour dates, which includes a handful of shows supporting Guns ‘n’ Roses as well as an appearance at Ohana Festival here in the states. Find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Relentless Artwork:
Relentless Tracklist:
01. Losing My Sense of Taste
02. A Love
03. Domestic Silence
04. The Copa
05. Promise of Love
06. Merry Widow
07. Let the Sun Come In
08. Look Away
09. Your House Is on Fire
10. Just Let It Go
11. Vainglorious
12. I Think About You Daily
The Pretenders 2023 Tour Dates:
05/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape
05/13 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms
05/14 – Cambridge, UK @ MASH
05/16 – Frome, UK @ Cheese & Grain
05/17 – Stoke, UK @ The Sugarmill
05/19 – Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans
05/20 – Cork, Ireland @ Cypress Avenue
05/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre
05/23 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight
05/25 – Stornoway, UK @ Midnight Sun Weekender
05/28 – Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory
05/30-31 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
06/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano *
06/11 – Oxfordshire, UK @ KITE Festival
06/12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos *
06/16 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Festival
06/17 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival of Americana
06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *
06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park *
07/03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *
07/05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO *
07/08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo *
07/11 – Weert, Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein *
10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ OHANA Festival
* = w/ Guns N’ Roses