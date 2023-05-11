The Pretenders Announce New Album Relentless, Share “Let the Sun Come In”: Stream

The Pretenders are back with the announcement of Relentless, their new album out September 1st via Rhino. Along with the news comes the record’s lead single “Let the Sun Come In.”

Relentless, The Pretenders’ follow-up to 2020’s Hate for Sale, was produced by multiple Grammy Award-nominee David Wrench (Courtney Barnett, David Byrne) at London’s Battery Studios. Along with bandleader Chrissie Hydne, the album features performances from Kris Sonne (drums), Chris Hill (double bass), Dave Page (bass), and Carwyn Ellis (keyboards and guitars), as well as a track featuring Jonny Greenwood of Radiohead. Pre-orders are ongoing.

“I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word,” Hynde said of the album’s title in a press release. “And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know…to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Let the Sun Come In” embodies that fortuitous attitude. It’s driven by beefy, upbeat guitar riffs, with Hynde’s voice sounding solid as ever. Listen to the single below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Relentless.

Also below, you can check out The Pretenders’ 2023 European tour dates, which includes a handful of shows supporting Guns ‘n’ Roses as well as an appearance at Ohana Festival here in the states. Find tickets at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Relentless Artwork:

Relentless Tracklist:

01. Losing My Sense of Taste

02. A Love

03. Domestic Silence

04. The Copa

05. Promise of Love

06. Merry Widow

07. Let the Sun Come In

08. Look Away

09. Your House Is on Fire

10. Just Let It Go

11. Vainglorious

12. I Think About You Daily

Advertisement

The Pretenders 2023 Tour Dates:

05/12 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/13 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

05/14 – Cambridge, UK @ MASH

05/16 – Frome, UK @ Cheese & Grain

05/17 – Stoke, UK @ The Sugarmill

05/19 – Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans

05/20 – Cork, Ireland @ Cypress Avenue

05/21 – Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia Theatre

05/23 – Belfast, Northern Ireland @ Limelight

05/25 – Stornoway, UK @ Midnight Sun Weekender

05/28 – Derbyshire, UK @ Bearded Theory

05/30-31 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma

06/09 – Madrid, Spain @ Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano *

06/11 – Oxfordshire, UK @ KITE Festival

06/12 – Vigo, Spain @ Estadio Abanca Balaídos *

06/16 – Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain @ Azkena Festival

06/17 – Kent, UK @ Black Deer Festival of Americana

06/27 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park *

06/30 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park *

07/03 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park *

07/05 – Bern, Switzerland @ BERNEXPO *

07/08 – Rome, Italy @ Circo Massimo *

07/11 – Weert, Netherlands @ Evenemententerrein *

10/01 – Dana Point, CA @ OHANA Festival



* = w/ Guns N’ Roses