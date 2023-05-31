Menu
Gemstone Children “Refuse to Fail” in Season 3 Trailer for The Righteous Gemstones: Watch

Plus, HBO announced the addition of Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, Casey Wilson, Sturgill Simpson, Iliza Shlesinger, and more

the righteous gemstones season 3 trailer new cast members
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
May 31, 2023 | 3:05pm ET

    Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones premieres next month to fill in the void left behind by Succession, and HBO has shared the full-length trailer as a preview. The network also announced several new additions to the cast of Danny McBride’s evangelist comedy, including Stephen Dorff, Shea Wigham, and Casey Wilson.

    The new recurring cast members were revealed alongside Sturgill Simpson, Iliza Shlesinger, Lukas Haas, Robert Oberst, and Stephen Schneider, all of whom will join previously announced additions Steve Zahn and Kristen Johnston.

    In the trailer, McBride’s Jesse Gemstone gets in a tête-à-tête with his sister Judy (Edi Patterson) as they argue over the church’s declining attendance since they took over from their father (John Goodman). “85% said you’re colder than an ice cube shoved up a polar bear’s asshole,” Judy says.

    As the Gemstone children question their ability to run the church, Jesse holds steadfast to his belief that all they have to do is “refuse to fail” together. It looks like there’s more trouble up ahead when they encounter a militia called the Brothers of Tomorrow’s Fires as well. Watch the trailer below.

    Series stars Adam DeVine, Dermot Mulroney, Walton Goggins, Tim Baltz, and Cassidy Freeman are all returning for Season 3. The nine-episode season premieres on June 18th at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will also be available to stream on Max.

