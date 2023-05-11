Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Members of The View Break Out in a Fight Onstage at Manchester Show

"I'll fucking kill you," The View singer Kyle Falconer yelled while throwing punches at bassist Kieren Webster

Advertisement
the view fight onstage indie rock music news manchester wtf video
The View, photo by Roberto Ricciuti/WireImage
Follow
May 11, 2023 | 12:01pm ET

    Almost a year ago to the day, we were wondering: Whatever happened to The View? The Scottish indie rockers recently ended their hiatus with a comeback tour, but it seems like their time apart may have been tainted with some bad blood, as a fight broke out onstage mid-set between two members Wednesday night.

    NME notes that lead singer Kyle Falconer was seen getting increasingly frustrated during The View’s sold-out show at at The Deaf Institute in Manchester. Eventually, he threw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster, who just so happened to be celebrating his birthday that night. Not an ideal gift.

    Some pretty shocking fan-captured footage shows Falconer tossing off his guitar before throwing hands — and feet — to Webster across the stage. The former can be heard yelling “I’ll fucking kill you!” over gasps throughout the intimate crowd. It’s unclear exactly what prompted Falconer to lose his marbles at such an inopportune time.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Then, the following morning, a tweet from The View’s official band account announced that their next show in London would be postponed. They didn’t give a reason for the schedule change, but it doesn’t seem like a coincidence! See clips of the incident below.

    Exorcism of Youth, The View’s first studio album since 2015, is due out May 20th.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Vulvodynia singer response

Ousted Vulvodynia Singer Insists He Never "Tried to Kill" Band's Drummer

May 11, 2023

joni mitchell newport folk festival live album at newport

Joni Mitchell Announces Newport Folk Festival Live Album

May 11, 2023

grease-soundtrack-justin-tranter

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Lead Songwriter Guides Us Through All the Original Songs

May 11, 2023

John 5 on Rob Zombie's reaction to Motley Crue hire

John 5: Rob Zombie "Wasn’t Psyched, But He Understood" Me Joining Mötley Crüe

May 11, 2023

killer mike michael artwork tracklist motherless new song video stream

Killer Mike Details New Album MICHAEL, Shares "Motherless": Stream

May 11, 2023

the pretenders relentless let the sun come in new album single pre order chrissie hydne alternative rock music news stream listen

The Pretenders Announce New Album Relentless, Share "Let the Sun Come In": Stream

May 11, 2023

txt cover story tomorrow x together letter from the editor

Letter from the Editor: The TOMORROW X TOGETHER Cover Story

May 11, 2023

tomorrow x together cover story k-pop's lost boys found themselves ACT SWEET MIRAGE The Name Chapter TEMPTATION

TOMORROW X TOGETHER: How K-Pop’s Lost Boys Found Themselves — And Global Stardom

May 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Members of The View Break Out in a Fight Onstage at Manchester Show

Menu Shop Search Newsletter