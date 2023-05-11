Members of The View Break Out in a Fight Onstage at Manchester Show

Almost a year ago to the day, we were wondering: Whatever happened to The View? The Scottish indie rockers recently ended their hiatus with a comeback tour, but it seems like their time apart may have been tainted with some bad blood, as a fight broke out onstage mid-set between two members Wednesday night.

NME notes that lead singer Kyle Falconer was seen getting increasingly frustrated during The View’s sold-out show at at The Deaf Institute in Manchester. Eventually, he threw a punch at bassist Kieren Webster, who just so happened to be celebrating his birthday that night. Not an ideal gift.

Some pretty shocking fan-captured footage shows Falconer tossing off his guitar before throwing hands — and feet — to Webster across the stage. The former can be heard yelling “I’ll fucking kill you!” over gasps throughout the intimate crowd. It’s unclear exactly what prompted Falconer to lose his marbles at such an inopportune time.

Then, the following morning, a tweet from The View’s official band account announced that their next show in London would be postponed. They didn’t give a reason for the schedule change, but it doesn’t seem like a coincidence! See clips of the incident below.

Exorcism of Youth, The View’s first studio album since 2015, is due out May 20th.

When you’ve waited for the comeback gig for years & then half way through the lead singer batters the bassist! Rock N Roll#theview @DeafInstitute @viewofficial pic.twitter.com/AkVIy4QxoY — The Window Co (@TheWindowCo) May 10, 2023