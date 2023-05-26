The Voidz are back with “Prophecy of the Dragon,” their first new song in two years. Listen to it below.

Featuring guitar riffage, a vocoder interlude, and some classic Julian Casablancas vocals, “Prophecy of the Dragon” places the quintessential elements of The Voidz’s sound in a sinister setting. There are moments of reprieve — times when the harmony opens up and ethereal arpeggios swirl around — but by the time you reach the guitar-scape and harmonic tension of the climax, the song brings to mind the fire and passion of its namesake.

“The track started with a very simple question: what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear, ‘You are my most magnificent creature?'” the band said in a statement. “What would that feeling sound like? What would its bassline be? With that, [guitarist, Jeramy] Beardo blew The Voidz conch shell and we assembled where we had been summoned for previous quests. The response? From the fiery bones of eternity, the dragon’s voice, awakened after millennia in waiting, spewed forth a sonic fist of impertinence in the shape of a new pirate anthem where nothing is what it seems, nor is it otherwise: Prophecy of the Dragon.”

The release comes just two weeks after Daft Punk shared a previously-unreleased collaboration with Casablancas and The Voidz, “Infinity Repeating (2013) Demo.” Even though it was recorded a decade ago, it became the French electronic duo’s final music video ever when it debuted along with the 10th anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories earlier this month.

Next month, The Voidz are set to appear at the 2023 Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Madrid. Then, from June 14th through 17th, they’ll be in San Francisco for a sold out four-night residency at the Great American Music Hall.

The Voidz haven’t released a new, full-length album since 2018’s Virtue. Their 2021 single, “Alien Crime Lord,” was featured on Casablancas’ radio station for GTA V. In 2019, they shared the Mac Demarco-produced singles, “The Eternal Tao” and “Did My Best.”

The Voidz 2023 Tour Dates:

06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini

06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret

06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera

06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall