Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Voidz Foretell of the “Prophecy of the Dragon” on New Single: Stream

The band's first new song since 2021

Advertisement
The Voidz Prophecy of the Dragon new single song stream
The Voidz, photo by Cheryl Georgette
May 26, 2023 | 8:43am ET

    The Voidz are back with “Prophecy of the Dragon,” their first new song in two years. Listen to it below.

    Featuring guitar riffage, a vocoder interlude, and some classic Julian Casablancas vocals, “Prophecy of the Dragon” places the quintessential elements of The Voidz’s sound in a sinister setting. There are moments of reprieve — times when the harmony opens up and ethereal arpeggios swirl around — but by the time you reach the guitar-scape and harmonic tension of the climax, the song brings to mind the fire and passion of its namesake.

    “The track started with a very simple question: what would it feel like if God whispered into your ear, ‘You are my most magnificent creature?'” the band said in a statement. “What would that feeling sound like? What would its bassline be? With that, [guitarist, Jeramy] Beardo blew The Voidz conch shell and we assembled where we had been summoned for previous quests. The response? From the fiery bones of eternity, the dragon’s voice, awakened after millennia in waiting, spewed forth a sonic fist of impertinence in the shape of a new pirate anthem where nothing is what it seems, nor is it otherwise: Prophecy of the Dragon.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The release comes just two weeks after Daft Punk shared a previously-unreleased collaboration with Casablancas and The Voidz, “Infinity Repeating (2013) Demo.” Even though it was recorded a decade ago, it became the French electronic duo’s final music video ever when it debuted along with the 10th anniversary reissue of Random Access Memories earlier this month.

    Next month, The Voidz are set to appear at the 2023 Primavera Sound festivals in Barcelona and Madrid. Then, from June 14th through 17th, they’ll be in San Francisco for a sold out four-night residency at the Great American Music Hall.

    The Voidz haven’t released a new, full-length album since 2018’s Virtue. Their 2021 single, “Alien Crime Lord,” was featured on Casablancas’ radio station for GTA V. In 2019, they shared the Mac Demarco-produced singles, “The Eternal Tao” and “Did My Best.”

    Advertisement

    The Voidz 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/03 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/07 – Bologna, IT @ Arena Puccini
    06/09 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret
    06/10 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera
    06/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    06/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    06/16 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
    06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Matchbox twenty where the light goes track by track

Matchbox Twenty Break Down New Album Where the Light Goes Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

Tame Impala Lonerism 10th anniversary box set

Tame Impala Reveal Lonerism 10th Anniversary Box Set with Unreleased Demos: Stream

May 26, 2023

Jamey Jasta and Zetro Souza with Assimilation Agenda image

Jasta Releases New Song "Assimilation Agenda" Featuring Exodus' Steve "Zetro" Souza: Stream

May 26, 2023

water from your eyes everyones crushed track by track interview

Water from Your Eyes Break Down New Album Everyone's Crushed Track by Track: Exclusive

May 26, 2023

taylor swift ice spice lana del rey karma remix snow on the beach midnights deluxe pop hip hop music news stream

Taylor Swift Releases Ice Spice Collab, New Version of “Snow on the Beach” with Lana Del Rey

May 26, 2023

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa Shares "Dance the Night" from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

May 25, 2023

Dave and Violet Grohl Share Cover of X's "Nausea"

Foo Fighters Grapple with Loss on New Single "Show Me How": Stream

May 25, 2023

Squid the blades origins new song video stream

Squid Share Origins of New Song "The Blades": Exclusive

May 25, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Voidz Foretell of the “Prophecy of the Dragon” on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter