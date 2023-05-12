The Warning Go Alt-Rock on New Song “MORE”: Stream

The Warning have released a new stand-alone single called “MORE,” which veers a bit away from the band’s hard rock sound with more of an alt-rock vibe.

The trio of sisters from Mexico acknowledged the sonic shift in a statement, explaining, “We feel ‘MORE’ is a natural transition to our musical evolution where we get to express our taste in music in a fresher cooler sound maintaining The Warning’s core rock sound. ‘MORE’ is a song about relationships push and pulls and wanting ‘MORE’ out of life.”

The band co-wrote “MORE” with Anton Delost, who also produced the song, and Niko Rubio. An accompanying music video was directed by Ivan Chavez.

Advertisement

The Warning are currently in the midst of a headlining US tour in support of their 2022 album, Error. Tickets to the remaining dates are available here.

After going viral with a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” on YouTube as kids, The Warning — now in their early twenties and late teens — have established themselves as a rising act in the hard rock world. In recent years, the band has hit the road with major acts such as Foo Fighters, Muse, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and Three Days Grace.

Watch the music video for “MORE” and see our video interview with The Warning below.