Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Warning Go Alt-Rock on New Song “MORE”: Stream

The trio of sisters from Mexico explore a new sound on their latest single

Advertisement
the warning 2023 tour
The Warning (courtesy of Live Nation)
May 12, 2023 | 3:45pm ET

    The Warning have released a new stand-alone single called “MORE,” which veers a bit away from the band’s hard rock sound with more of an alt-rock vibe.

    The trio of sisters from Mexico acknowledged the sonic shift in a statement, explaining, “We feel ‘MORE’ is a natural transition to our musical evolution where we get to express our taste in music in a fresher cooler sound maintaining The Warning’s core rock sound. ‘MORE’ is a song about relationships push and pulls and wanting ‘MORE’ out of life.”

    The band co-wrote “MORE” with Anton Delost, who also produced the song, and Niko Rubio. An accompanying music video was directed by Ivan Chavez.

    Advertisement

    The Warning are currently in the midst of a headlining US tour in support of their 2022 album, Error. Tickets to the remaining dates are available here.

    The Warning interview
     Editor's Pick
    The Warning Talk Metal Upbringing, Covering Metallica, Lzzy Hale Praise, and Sister Dynamics

    After going viral with a cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” on YouTube as kids, The Warning — now in their early twenties and late teens — have established themselves as a rising act in the hard rock world. In recent years, the band has hit the road with major acts such as Foo Fighters, Muse, Halestorm, The Pretty Reckless, and Three Days Grace.

    Watch the music video for “MORE” and see our video interview with The Warning below.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Remi Wolf prescription Boots Riley I'm a Virgo new single

Remi Wolf Returns with New Single “Prescription,” Inspired by Phone Call with Boots Riley: Stream

May 12, 2023

Nita Strauss and Anders Fridén new song

Nita Strauss Announces New Album, Unleashes "The Golden Trail" Featuring In Flames' Anders Fridén: Stream

May 12, 2023

Paris Texas BULLET MAN new song video

Paris Texas Channel John Wick on New Song "BULLET MAN": Stream

May 12, 2023

Portugal the Man

Portugal. the Man Contemplate the American Dream on New Single "Thunderdome [W.T.A.]": Stream

May 12, 2023

lil durk j cole all my life new song video stream

Lil Durk and J. Cole Share Motivational New Track "All My Life": Stream

May 12, 2023

avenged sevenfold 2023 tour dates summer

Avenged Sevenfold Unveil Highly Experimental New Song "We Love You": Stream

May 12, 2023

Animal Collective Fleetwood Mac Dreams Cover Spirit They're Gone

Animal Collective Release 23-Year-Old Cover of Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams": Stream

May 12, 2023

BTS at the Grammys

BTS Celebrate Nature on "The Planet," An Anthemic Single for Animated Series Bastions: Stream

May 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Warning Go Alt-Rock on New Song "MORE": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter