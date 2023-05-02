Menu
The White Stripes’ Entire Lyrics Compiled in New Book

Hanif Abdurraqib, Caroline Randall Williams, and Ben Blackwell also contribute words to the book

The White Stripes lyrics book Third Man Records
The White Stripes, photo by Gie Knaeps/Getty Images
May 2, 2023 | 2:39pm ET

    The White Stripes are releasing a book complete with the lyrics principal songwriter Jack White wrote from the duo’s debut in 1997 to the band’s final album, 2007’s Icky Thump. The White Stripes Complete Lyrics will be in stores October 3rd, and pre-orders are ongoing via Third Man Books.

    Also included in the over 300-page hardcover are never-before-seen rough drafts of songs, rare photographs, and alternate lyrics to some of their biggest hits, along with essays from poets Caroline Randall Williams and Hanif Abdurraqib, as well as official White Stripes archivist and Third Man Records co-founder Ben Blackwell. A limited edition with a signed bookplate by Jack White will also be available directly from Third Man Books. See a trailer for the book and its cover below.

    Earlier this year, the duo celebrated the 20th anniversary of Elephant with a deluxe reissue, which featured an HD audio remaster of the tracks (including their hit “Seven Nation Army”) along with footage of a 27-song long live performance taken from the band’s 2003 tour in support of the record.

    White also came to the defense of Meg White earlier this year with an original poem after his long-retired bandmate faced a resurgence in criticism of her drumming. Despite the naysayers, she could become the third female drummer ever to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, set to be announced later this month.

    The White Stripes complete lyrics 1997-2007

     

