Thundercat Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Making stops throughout North America, Brazil, and Chile

Thundercat, photo by So Mitsuya
May 4, 2023 | 2:14pm ET

    Thundercat is hitting the road in North and South America this fall. The bass maestro has just announced the 2023 dates for his upcoming (and amazingly titled) “In Yo Girl’s City Tour.”

    The musician, aka Stephen Bruner, will kick off the North American leg on August 5th at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island ahead of stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, DC, and more. After that, he’ll head down to Brazil and Chile for shows in São Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, and Santiago. See his full touring schedule below.

    Tickets for the fall dates go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but there’s a Live Nation pre-sale going on right now (use access code ICONIC).

    Related Video

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Thundercat recently teamed up with Tame Impala on their collaboration “No More Lies.” His last album was 2020’s It Is What It Is.

    Thundercat 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium *
    05/13 – Pala, CA @ Starlight Theater
    05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *
    05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *
    05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
    05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
    05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park *
    06/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
    06/16-18 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale Festival
    06/19 – Paris, FR @ ALHAMBRA
    06/20 – Paris, FR @ ALHAMBRA
    06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/28-07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
    06/30 – Lewes, UK @ Glynde Place
    07/07 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest
    08/05 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
    08/27 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING
    09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Music At The Intersection
    09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
    09/29 – Humboldt, CA @ Cal Poly Humboldt
    10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
    10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    10/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
    10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
    10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
    10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
    10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
    10/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin
    10/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
    10/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
    10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ
    11/08 – São Paolo, BR @ Audio
    11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador
    11/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Opinião
    11/12 – Curitiba, BR @ Ópera de Arame
    11/15 – Santiago, CH @ Teatro Coliseo

    * = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

