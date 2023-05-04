Thundercat Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Thundercat is hitting the road in North and South America this fall. The bass maestro has just announced the 2023 dates for his upcoming (and amazingly titled) “In Yo Girl’s City Tour.”
The musician, aka Stephen Bruner, will kick off the North American leg on August 5th at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island ahead of stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, DC, and more. After that, he’ll head down to Brazil and Chile for shows in São Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, and Santiago. See his full touring schedule below.
Tickets for the fall dates go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but there’s a Live Nation pre-sale going on right now (use access code ICONIC).
Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Thundercat recently teamed up with Tame Impala on their collaboration “No More Lies.” His last album was 2020’s It Is What It Is.
Thundercat 2023 Tour Dates:
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium *
05/13 – Pala, CA @ Starlight Theater
05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *
05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *
05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival
05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara
05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park *
06/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli
06/16-18 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale Festival
06/19 – Paris, FR @ ALHAMBRA
06/20 – Paris, FR @ ALHAMBRA
06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/28-07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
06/30 – Lewes, UK @ Glynde Place
07/07 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest
08/05 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival
08/27 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING
09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Music At The Intersection
09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield
09/29 – Humboldt, CA @ Cal Poly Humboldt
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed
10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage
10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy
10/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin
10/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
10/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ
11/08 – São Paolo, BR @ Audio
11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador
11/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Opinião
11/12 – Curitiba, BR @ Ópera de Arame
11/15 – Santiago, CH @ Teatro Coliseo
* = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers