Thundercat Announces Fall 2023 Tour

Thundercat is hitting the road in North and South America this fall. The bass maestro has just announced the 2023 dates for his upcoming (and amazingly titled) “In Yo Girl’s City Tour.”

The musician, aka Stephen Bruner, will kick off the North American leg on August 5th at the Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island ahead of stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Brooklyn, Austin, DC, and more. After that, he’ll head down to Brazil and Chile for shows in São Paolo, Rio de Janeiro, and Santiago. See his full touring schedule below.

Tickets for the fall dates go on sale Friday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, but there’s a Live Nation pre-sale going on right now (use access code ICONIC).

Thundercat recently teamed up with Tame Impala on their collaboration “No More Lies.” His last album was 2020’s It Is What It Is.

Thundercat 2023 Tour Dates:

05/12 – San Diego, CA @ Snapdragon Stadium *

05/13 – Pala, CA @ Starlight Theater

05/14 – Phoenix, AZ @ State Farm Stadium *

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome *

05/19 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

05/25 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park *

06/07 – Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

06/16-18 – Wicklow, IE @ Beyond The Pale Festival

06/19 – Paris, FR @ ALHAMBRA

06/20 – Paris, FR @ ALHAMBRA

06/21-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/28-07/01 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

06/30 – Lewes, UK @ Glynde Place

07/07 – Ottawa, ON @ RBC Bluesfest

08/05 – Newport, RI @ Newport Jazz Festival

08/27 – Port Townsend, WA @ THING

09/10 – St. Louis, MO @ Music At The Intersection

09/28 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield

09/29 – Humboldt, CA @ Cal Poly Humboldt

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/07 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

10/08 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

10/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

10/13 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

10/14 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

10/15 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Mirage

10/19 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

10/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy

10/24 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin

10/27 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

10/28 – San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

10/29 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace

10/31 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

11/08 – São Paolo, BR @ Audio

11/10 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Circo Voador

11/11 – Porto Alegre, BR @ Opinião

11/12 – Curitiba, BR @ Ópera de Arame

11/15 – Santiago, CH @ Teatro Coliseo

* = w/ Red Hot Chili Peppers