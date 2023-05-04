Thurston Moore Details New Memoir Sonic Life

Thurston Moore has contained “the whirlwind of experiences that being in Sonic Youth entailed” in his new memoir, Sonic Life, which arrives on October 24th via Doubleday Books in the US and Faber & Faber in the UK.

In an announcement shared via Moore’s socials, the lead singer and guitarist of Sonic Youth described his book as “the story of my childhood and teenage years as I fell in love with music (for the most part unbridled rock ’n’ roll) and how it drove me to New York City, where I would co-found Sonic Youth. It’s an adventure that would take me around the globe throughout the 1980s, ’90s, and onward, engaging with the magic music of visionaries, artists, and wild angels turning the world on its ear.”

“This book has been ages in the making, the product of intensive research and deep dives into my memories and emotions,” he continued. “I believe I’ve been able to capture the whirlwind of experiences that being in Sonic Youth entailed, as well as the creative communities that we found ourselves a part of.” See his full statement below.

He signed off by promising “more news to come soon” and “a slew of other surprises.” Pre-orders for Sonic Life are ongoing. In addition, Moore is releasing exclusive signed copies of the memoir in partnership with the Miami-based independent retailer Books & Books.

In February, Moore teased a new solo album with the seven-minute single “Hypnogram,” though no further details have been revealed.

Sonic Life Artwork: