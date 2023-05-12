Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Heavy Song of the Week: Thy Art Is Murder Are Soothsayers of the Apocalypse on “Join Me in Armageddon”

Plus, essential tracks by Gouge Away, Mammoth WVH, and Sevendust

Advertisement
thy art is murder join me in armageddon
Thy Art Is Murder, courtesy of AtomSplitter PR
May 12, 2023 | 11:14am ET

    Heavy Song of the Week is a feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the top spot goes to Thy Art Is Murder’s “Join Me in Armageddon.”

    Thy Art Is Murder get more nihilistic with each release. While other death metal bands embrace over-the-top camp (gore, horror, surgical medicine, etc.), TAIM have rooted their brand of tech death in poignantly relevant themes of political corruption, war, famine, and apocalypse — much like scene contemporaries Cattle Decapitation.

    Yet, there’s still a bit of sardonic humor to a song like “Join Me in Armageddon,” the lead single from the Thy Art Is Murder’s upcoming album Godlike. Even the title has a ring of fatalistic Type O-esque doom, which is further emphasized by the lyrics (“Dress warm for nuclear winter!”)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Musically, however, the band is dead serious. The track opens with dissonant riffing and a death-march tempo — appropriate given the apocalyptic lyrical content. From there, the track picks up the pace for technical groove-outs and thrash flourishes, all while vocalist CJ McMahon narrates humanity’s imminent demise through guttural growls.

    Honorable Mentions:

    Gouge Away – “Idealized”

    Florida post-hardcore outfit Gouge Away have kept it low-key since their 2018 sophomore album Burnt Sugar, breaking the silence this past week with the one-off single “Idealized” via the Deathwish imprint. Gouge Away ride the loud-soft-loud waves like great heavy alt-rockers of yore — including the band from which they derive their name (Pixies) — with the clean/harsh dual vocals of Christina Michelle rising and falling with each crescendo.

    Mammoth WVH – “Like a Pastime”

    Wolfgang Van Halen continues to mature as a songwriter and band leader, embracing influences outside of the typical hard-rock sound (where he was essentially pegged by default after emerging as a solo artist). We’ve heard the son of the late Eddie Van Halen say that he was inspired by bands like Meshuggah on his forthcoming sophomore album from his project Mammoth WVH, and while the latest single “Like a Pastime” isn’t quite progressive metal, the guitar arrangement does make savvy use of polyrhythms — a Meshuggah staple — to add sauce to an otherwise straightforward 4/4 time signature. Wolfgang said he was particularly eager to drop this track, as it boasts some of his strongest compositional flexes to date.

    Advertisement

    Sevendust – “Everything”

    Alt-metal vets Sevendust‘s new single “Everything” features a group effort on vocals. While frontman Lajon Witherspoon remains the core crooner, additional singing and screaming by guitarist Clint Lowery and drummer Morgan Rose, respectively, adds extra flavor and variance to the vocal arrangements. With their upcoming album, Truth Killer, set to arrive in July, Sevendust are still on top of their game nearly 30 years into their career.  — Jon Hadusek

Latest Stories

the hives announce new album the death of randy fitzsimmons bogus operandi stream

Song of the Week: The Hives Return With the Scorching "Bogus Operandi"

May 5, 2023

boris uniform you are the beginning

Heavy Song of the Week: Boris and Uniform Make a Grisly Pairing on “You Are the Beginning”

May 5, 2023

Willie Nelson Billy Strings California Sober new single 90th Birthday

Song of the Week: Willie Nelson Joins Billy Strings on Effortlessly Charming "California Sober"

April 28, 2023

health hateful stream

Heavy Song of the Week: HEALTH Evoke Industrial’s Video Game Past on “HATEFUL”

April 28, 2023

foo fighters rescued song of the week militarie gunn sara james bully

Song of the Week: Foo Fighters Cry Out to Be "Rescued"

April 21, 2023

better lovers 30 under 13 heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Supergroup Better Lovers Deliver Blistering Debut Single “30 Under 13”

April 21, 2023

SZA doja cat kill bill song of the week

Song of the Week: SZA Enlists Doja Cat for a Renovated Version of “Kill Bill"

April 14, 2023

kvelertak heavy song of the week

Heavy Song of the Week: Kvelertak Meld Hardcore and Black Metal on Ripper "Krøterveg Te Helvete"

April 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Heavy Song of the Week: Thy Art Is Murder Are Soothsayers of the Apocalypse on “Join Me in Armageddon”

Menu Shop Search Newsletter