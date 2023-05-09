Thy Art Is Murder have announced their sixth studio album, Godlike, arriving September 15th via their own label, Human Warfare. The Australian band has also offered up the lead single “Join Me in Armageddon.”

The track opens with dissonant riffing and a death-march tempo — appropriate given the apocalyptic themes at play. From there, the track picks up the pace for some technical grooves and thrashier sections, all while growler CJ McMahon spews forth gallows humor: “Dress warm for nuclear winter.”

“‘Join Me in Armageddon’ is a song that started off with one idea, self destruction,” commented guitarist Andy Marsh in a press release. “I suppose throughout this record, we have ended up touching on a lot of themes that came to the fore these last few years, for us, and maybe you, as well. Loss, distance, doubt, pressure, and tension have made their way through our lives and now are intertwined and immortalized in this record — Godlike.”

The album was recorded with the band’s longtime producer and mixer Will Putney. As prefaced by the lead single, Godlike is described as a “soundtrack to a divisive post-modern dystopia,” with nihilistic lyrical concepts refracting current events (as was the case with the politically-charged and war-laden 2019 LP Human Target).

Back in April, Thy Art Is Murder released their first new music since 2020 as part of a split with Fit for an Autopsy and Malevolence. The EP included two tracks from the Aussies, “Until There Is No Longer” and “Hammer Smashed Face” — neither of which is included on the 10-song tracklist for Godlike.

Pre-order Godlike via this location. Below you can stream the video for “Join Me in Armageddon” and see the album artwork and tracklist.

Godlike Artwork:

Godlike Tracklist:

01. Destroyer of Dreams

02. Blood Throne

03. Join Me In Armageddon

04. Keres

05. Everything Unwanted

06. Lesson in Pain

07. Godlike

08. Corrosion

09. Anathema

10. Bermuda