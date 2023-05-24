Till Lindemann Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at Rammstein’s First Official Show of 2023: Watch

Rammstein singer Till Lindemann fell off the stage at the end of its concert in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday night (May 22nd). The gig marked the German industrial metal act’s first official show of 2023, following a fan-club-only dress rehearsal a couple nights earlier at the same venue.

Video footage shows all six members of Rammstein standing at the front of the stage as Lindemann was thanking the crowd for attending the concert. After bidding the audience farewell, the singer turned around and lost his balance, stumbling and falling face first into a void toward the back of the stage.

After a second or two, Lindemann’s bandmates realized what happened and proceeded to look down to see if the singer was okay. It’s unclear at this time if he sustained any injuries from the fall.

Related Video

As for the concert itself, Rammstein played a 21-song set that included rarities like opening number “Rammlied” and “Bestrafe mich” alongside favorites like “Du Hast,” “Ich will,” and “Sonne.” The band also played four songs each from its most recent albums, 2019’s untitled LP and 2022’s Zeit.

Rammstein’s 2023 European tour continues this Saturday (May 27th) in Helsinki, Finland, and runs through an August 5th show in Brussels, Belgium, with tickets available here.

Watch footage of Till Lindemann falling off the stage in the YouTube clips below, followed by our photo gallery from the kickoff of Rammstein’s 2022 North American tour.

Photo Gallery – Rammstein’s 2022 North American kickoff show in Montreal (click to enlarge and scroll through):