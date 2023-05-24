Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Till Lindemann Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at Rammstein’s First Official Show of 2023: Watch

The singer lost his balance as he was bidding farewell to the audience in Lithuania

Advertisement
Rammstein Till Lindemann fall off stage
Rammstein’s Till Lindemann, photo by Eric Brisson
May 24, 2023 | 2:46pm ET

    Rammstein singer Till Lindemann fell off the stage at the end of its concert in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Monday night (May 22nd). The gig marked the German industrial metal act’s first official show of 2023, following a fan-club-only dress rehearsal a couple nights earlier at the same venue.

    Video footage shows all six members of Rammstein standing at the front of the stage as Lindemann was thanking the crowd for attending the concert. After bidding the audience farewell, the singer turned around and lost his balance, stumbling and falling face first into a void toward the back of the stage.

    After a second or two, Lindemann’s bandmates realized what happened and proceeded to look down to see if the singer was okay. It’s unclear at this time if he sustained any injuries from the fall.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for the concert itself, Rammstein played a 21-song set that included rarities like opening number “Rammlied” and “Bestrafe mich” alongside favorites like “Du Hast,” “Ich will,” and “Sonne.” The band also played four songs each from its most recent albums, 2019’s untitled LP and 2022’s Zeit.

    lizzo rammstein du hast cover metal pop music news live
     Editor's Pick
    Lizzo Does a Full Cover of Rammstein’s “Du Hast” at Berlin Show: Watch

    Rammstein’s 2023 European tour continues this Saturday (May 27th) in Helsinki, Finland, and runs through an August 5th show in Brussels, Belgium, with tickets available here.

    Watch footage of Till Lindemann falling off the stage in the YouTube clips below, followed by our photo gallery from the kickoff of Rammstein’s 2022 North American tour.

    Advertisement

    Photo Gallery – Rammstein’s 2022 North American kickoff show in Montreal (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

halestorm ashley mcbryde terrible things

Halestorm Recruit Country Singer Ashley McBryde for New Version of "Terrible Things": Stream

May 24, 2023

Rancid Devil in Disguise stream

Rancid Unleash New Song "Devil in Disguise" Ahead of Upcoming Album: Stream

May 24, 2023

jeff beck tribute shows

Eric Clapton, Kirk Hammett, Rod Stewart, Johnny Depp and More Perform at Jeff Beck Tribute Shows: Watch

May 24, 2023

Corey Taylor

Corey Taylor Lambastes AI-Generated Music: "Suddenly Now We Have No Talent?"

May 24, 2023

john 5 telecaster

John 5 and Fender Team Up for "Ghost" Telecaster Signature Model Guitar

May 23, 2023

justin hawkins on john frusciante

The Darkness' Justin Hawkins Thinks John Frusciante Is "Overrated," Calls His Guitar Playing "Child-Like"

May 23, 2023

Tool's Maynard James Keenan explains drag outfit

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Insists Drag Outfit "Had Nothing to Do with Florida"

May 23, 2023

Metal Church drummer Kirk Arrington dies

Kirk Arrington, Longtime Metal Church Drummer, Dead at 61

May 23, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Till Lindemann Takes Nasty Fall Off Stage at Rammstein's First Official Show of 2023: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter