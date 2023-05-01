Tim Bachman, Founding Member of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Dead at 71

Tim Bachman, a founding guitarist and vocalist of Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at the age of 71.

Bachman had been in hospice care after battling brain cancer, and his son announced his passing in a Facebook post. His death comes only a few months after the passing of his brother Robbie (BTO’s longtime drummer) in January.

Tim was one of the three Bachman brothers that helped form the classic rock group, originally under the name Brave Belt. He performed on BTO’s first two albums — Bachman-Turner Overdrive (1973) and Bachman-Turner Overdrive II (1973) — appearing on such hits as “Takin’ Care of Business” and “Let It Ride.”

He left the band in 1974 (replaced by Blair Thornton), citing a desire to spend more time with family, although his brothers claimed he was fired for violating the band’s policy of no alcohol or drugs on the road.

Tim eventually returned to BTO in 1984 following a fallout between Robbie and Randy Bachman, with the former having left the group in 1979. Tim would appear on what would be BTO’s final studio record, a 1984 self-titled effort.

Following his time in BTO, Tim worked as a realtor beginning in the early ’90s. He faced criminal charges related to sexual assault and interference of a minor, stemming from encounters with underage individuals in the 1990s and early 2000s. The charges were eventually stayed in 2015, forcing Bachman to avoid any contact with persons under the age of 16 and public spaces where they might be present.

Below you can revisit “Let It Ride” and “Takin’ Care of Business.”